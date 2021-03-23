Terms were not disclosed. English replaces Dave Paulsen, who last week was fired after six seasons with a 95-91 record and no berths in the NCAA tournament or NIT.

Since advancing to the 2006 Final Four, George Mason has made just two NCAA appearances, the last coming 10 years ago in Jim Larrañaga’s final year as head coach before he left for Miami.

In a statement, Patriots Athletic Director Brad Edwards called English “a rising star in the college basketball world. He is a tremendous communicator, tireless worker and a natural leader.”

Other candidates, people close to the situation said, included Miami assistant Chris Caputo, a former George Mason assistant under Larrañaga; Winthrop Coach Pat Kelsey; and former Mason star Tony Skinn, a Seton Hall assistant.

“The work has already begun to assert George Mason basketball’s rightful place in the national landscape, consistently competing for Atlantic 10 championships and securing bids into the NCAA Tournament,” English said in the statement.

English is a Baltimore native who played at Randallstown High School, then Missouri. He was selected by the Detroit Pistons in the second round of the 2012 NBA draft and had a three-year pro playing career, mostly overseas.

His coaching career began as an assistant at Tulsa in 2015 before he moved to Colorado, then Tennessee. The Volunteers’ upset defeat to Oregon State on Friday in the first round of the NCAA tournament cleared the way for Mason to engage in final negotiations.

Barnes called English’s move to George Mason “a grand-slam hire. He’s the total package. From the day he joined our staff at Tennessee, he made an immediate impact on our program. He has a unique gift for connecting with people and forming genuine relationships.”

The hiring of someone without head-coaching experience was a stark change for Edwards, who in 2015 appointed Paulsen, a Division III champion at Williams College and a two-time Patriot League winner at Bucknell.

Since joining the Atlantic 10 in 2013, the Patriots have not finished higher than fifth in the regular season or advanced beyond the quarterfinals of the conference tournament. This season, they were 13-9 and, as the No. 6 seed, lost to third-seeded Davidson in the quarterfinals.