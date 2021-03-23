“I love football. That’s all I’ve done my entire life, and someone that I look up to‚ that I admire, that I could actually touch who was my teammate, and I had a chance to serve him? I’m speechless,” Winston said. “That really gets me emotional, because I really love Drew Brees.”

Asked about a moment they shared at the end of the Saints’ playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that ended up being Brees’s final game, Winston’s voice started to crack.

“That moment, to me, was like — being able to have an entire season with Drew Brees was a dream of mine, and for him to put his arm around me, or just give me any encouraging words, after I saw the resilience, the passion, the way that he approached every single day — for that to even be a story, I was touched by that,” Winston said. “He doesn’t even know how much he means to me and my family, for real.”

After being jettisoned by the Buccaneers following five up-and-down seasons as their starter, Winston, 27, joined the Saints last year to learn from Brees and head coach Sean Payton, as well as revive interest from other teams. That approach worked well for Teddy Bridgewater, who went on to start last season for the Carolina Panthers, but Brees’s retirement gave Winston a chance to stay put and compete for the top job in New Orleans.

The 2015 No. 1 overall pick will have to vie with Taysom Hill, who got the starting nod from Payton last season when Brees missed four games with an injury. Going with Hill surprised some observers and could have kept Winston from putting enough plays on film to spur an offseason bidding war. It is unclear how much of a market there was for Winston in part because he elected to return to the Saints before free agency officially began. The fact that he agreed to a one-year, $5.5 million deal suggests that bigger offers didn’t come his way during the legal tampering period.

In his comments Tuesday, Winston said that both his comfort with the Saints and the retirement of Brees played roles in his decision to re-sign.

“I respect this organization,” he asserted. “It just happened that I was able to have an opportunity to play quarterback here and compete to play quarterback here. And I really liked that opportunity.

“I think an important thing is continuity. And what I saw last year is the relationship between an excellent head coach and one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time display that day in and day out, and like I said, I sunk into that, I bought into that.”

Winston, who ended his tenure with the Bucs as the first NFL quarterback to throw 30 interceptions and 30 touchdown passes in the same season, declared that further tutelage with the Saints would be even better for his career than the LASIK eye surgery he underwent before joining the team.

“That was the experience of a lifetime,” he said of learning from Brees, Payton and the staff in New Orelans. “So a procedure, all these different types of things, I was excited to do that. I believe the LASIK was an excellent idea. I enjoy seeing things clearly. But those experiences and moments are the moments that’s going to help me be the quarterback that I want to be, day in and day out.”

Winston also recalled his experiences as a young high-schooler in Alabama who was excited to see Brees, Payton and the Saints win the Super Bowl after the 2009 season. “After all the devastating things that happened with [Hurricane] Katrina, for this team to persevere and win that Super Bowl in ’09 and watching Sean and Drew hold that Lombardi Trophy,” he said, “just being inspired by that my entire football career.

“So thank you, Drew,” continued Winston. “This is still a surreal moment for me even to think that you’re not playing football anymore. Man, I love you and it was a privilege to get to learn from you last year and really just see what I’ve admired from afar, what was real.