According to Kenneth Massey, a math professor and sports statistician who creates his own power rankings that are adjusted for strength of schedule, this particular bracket had a 1 in 549,604,910,990 chance of occurring. To put that in perspective, you are two thousand times more likely to win a Powerball drawing.

The teams surviving to make the Sweet 16 have an average seed of six, the “worst” average since 2011, the first year the tournament expanded to a 68-team field. Four double-digit seeds — No. 11 UCLA, No. 11 Syracuse, No. 12 Oregon State and No. 15 Oral Roberts — pushed through for the first time since 2011, a year which saw No. 11 VCU make a run to the Final Four.

Two of those Cinderellas this year hail from the Midwest region, giving a boost to Houston’s chances to make the Final Four. At the start of the tournament Coach Kelvin Sampson and the Cougars had a 27 percent chance to be one of the last four teams remaining, based on the win probabilities that helped create the Perfect Bracket (which, like everyone else, had its troubles this weekend). With some of the top seeds cleared from Houston’s region that’s improved to 50 percent.

But that advantage could be mitigated by how well Syracuse is playing in the NCAA tournament, which is better than what its season averages projected b March Madness. Buddy Boeheim, the first Syracuse player named to the All-ACC Tournament First Team, is a one-man wrecking crew for the Orange. Boeheim has 55 points in two tournament games and is shooting 13 for 23 (57 percent) from behind the three-point line. Plus, opposing coaches still can’t figure out a way to breach Syracuse’s 2-3 zone defense. The team is allowing a paltry 0.8 points per possession in the half court and limits opponents to a below-average 40 percent field goal rate around the basket.

In addition to Syracuse, among the Cinderella teams, UCLA has the best chance to bust more brackets and reach the Final Four. The Bruins’ efficient offense (116 points per 100 possessions after adjusting for strength of schedule, 12th best per Pomeroy’s rankings) is tough to stop. Alabama will get the next chance to beat the Bruins.