United paid “low seven figures,” a person close to the situation said, for Robertha, 23, who has scored seven goals in his past five appearances and 20 times in 44 matches since joining Levski in July 2019.

United began pursuing him last summer, then reengaged in talks this winter. After a setback a few weeks ago, the sides reached agreement in recent days. Robertha will not receive designated player status, leaving United with one high-salary slot for future use.

Robertha came through the Feyenoord academy in Rotterdam and began his career in earnest in 2017 with second-division Cambuur. After 16 goals in two years, he moved to Levski.

Last season, he scored 11 goals in 19 league appearances. This season, he posted six goals in 19 league matches and three in two cup matches. On March 3, he posted a hat trick in a cup game, then scored three goals in two league outings. On Sunday, he scored the lone goal in a league match against rival Slavia Sofia.

On the international level, Robertha played regularly for Dutch youth national teams, but through family lineage, is eligible to represent Curaçao, the Caribbean island nation that competes in Concacaf with, among others, the United States and Mexico.

He reported to Curacao’s squad for two Nations League matches in 2019 but did not play.

In Washington, Robertha will compete for a starting job under new coach Hernán Losada, who will play with one or two forwards. The incumbents are Ola Kamara, 31, who has scored seven goals in 27 matches since arriving in August 2019, and Yordy Reyna, who arrived late last season.

This preseason, United also acquired forward Jovanny Bolívar, 19, on loan from Venezuelan champion La Guaira. Erik Sorga, a 21-year-old Estonian forward, returns for his second season.

Last year, United was among the league’s lowest-scoring teams with 25 goals in 21 matches.

The regular season will begin April 17 at Audi Field against New York City FC.

While United was able to finalize the Robertha deal, the club’s chances of reacquiring midfielder Lucas Rodríguez from Argentine club Estudiantes are fading, two people familiar with the negotiations said.

Rodriguez, 23, starred with United while on loan in 2019, but the sides weren’t able to reach agreement on a permanent transfer or additional loan in 2020. His contract with Estudiantes expires this summer, allowing him to explore options. United, one person said, has not given up hope of signing him this summer or next winter.

In other moves, Rodney Wallace’s bid for a contract ended this week without an offer. Wallace, a Bullis School graduate and former University of Maryland standout who began his pro career with United in 2009, was seeking to bounce back from injuries that had sidelined him since the spring of 2019.

Defender-midfielder Andy Najar, another former D.C. player who has battled injuries for years, remains under consideration.