The program’s first losing record (5-6) in the regular season since 1992 followed, along with what had been the longest active bowl streak in major college football ending at 27 consecutive years.

AD

This spring, Virginia Tech already has practiced four times and is scheduled for 11 more over the next month. For a second straight year, however, there will not be a spring game, according to a statement from Athletic Director Whit Babcock released Tuesday citing safety and health concerns.

AD

“We need these chances to improve and coach and experiment a little bit and really just get out on the field and practice,” Fuente said last week during a Zoom call with the media. “Last year was obviously missing spring ball and fall camp being what it was, we didn’t have a lot of time to bring people along, young players or inexperienced players.”

Among those most energized for his first spring practices with Virginia Tech is quarterback Braxton Burmeister. The transfer from Oregon is in line to receive the vast majority of reps among a trio of players available, according to Fuente.

AD

Burmeister was part of a quarterback rotation last season with Hendon Hooker, Quincy Patterson II and Knox Kadum. Only Burmeister and Kadum are back, with Hooker transferring to Tennessee and Patterson to North Dakota State.

AD

The Hokies added a third quarterback when Connor Blumrick transferred from Texas A&M. Tahj Bullock, a fourth quarterback, is a freshman-to-be who will arrive this summer.

“I think that’s huge for me, and I think it’s a blessing that they’re going to give that to me,” Burmeister said of taking most of the snaps during the spring. “I’m just going to take advantage of every opportunity I get and really dive into the offense and just try to be the best me I can be.”

AD

Burmeister contracted coronavirus during last year’s training camp, bumping him down the depth chart in the competition for the starting job that eventually went to Hooker. Then during a practice in October an offensive lineman inadvertently stepped on Burmeister’s foot, breaking three toes.

The injury significantly limited Burmeister until late November, when Patterson announced he would be entering the transfer portal.

AD

Still, Burmeister went 3-1 as a starter and excelled in his final two games against Clemson and Virginia, completing 73.5 percent of his throws and averaging nearly 10 yards per attempt through 6½ quarters.

He also directed Virginia Tech to 464 yards of total offense in a 33-15 win against the Cavaliers to reclaim the Commonwealth Cup.

AD

It was the most production from the offense in a month and a half, providing an uplifting end to a chaotic season that left players physically and mentally taxed from following virus protocols while uncertain whether they would get to play at all on a week-to-week basis.

“I think most of it was comfort level,” Burmeister said. “Last year with covid we didn’t really have spring ball, so I didn’t get reps then. Then fall camp was kind of cut short. I really only had two real weeks of practice in a full year. Going into that Clemson and U-Va. game I really felt comfortable, so I think it showed.”

AD

With Burmeister holding down the No. 1 job, Virginia Tech’s offensive concerns shift to running back and offensive line, where several spots are available, including at left tackle with Christian Darrisaw, a junior, declaring for next month’s NFL draft.

Virginia Tech has eight scholarship running backs competing for touches following the departure of Khalil Herbert, a transfer from Kansas who rushed for 1,182 yards and eight touchdowns and averaged 26.9 yards on kickoff returns.

AD

Then there is the search for a replacement for safety Divine Deablo, who is participating in Virginia Tech’s pro day workouts Friday. Also auditioning for NFL scouts are Herbert and Darrisaw, but cornerback Caleb Farley, a projected top 10 pick, won’t be available because of a back procedure.

“We were just hanging on,” Fuente said of last season’s practice travails. “It was kind of sad. We got no spring ball last year. We haven’t done it in some time. I’m not saying it’s anybody’s fault, but we have to recalibrate for what’s an acceptable practice. Hopefully things are more normal.”