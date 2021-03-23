“We felt she wasn’t achieving the goals that we wanted and, prior to the year, that we had outlined,” Morris said.

Many of the world’s top coaches are already under contract through the next Winter Olympics, and U.S. Speedskating now must find a new coach who will have just a few months to work with athletes before Olympic qualifying and the Beijing Games, which begin in February.

Of the timing, Morris said, “You can wait one more year, but I just felt like the program isn’t headed in the direction we want it to be going 11 months out of the Olympic Games.”

Boomstra took over the short track program in 2018, shortly after the men’s and women’s U.S. teams managed only one medal at the PyeongChang Games. With a brash and candid demeanor, she quickly established herself as a lightning rod. Some skaters said she was divisive and verbally abusive. U.S. Speedskating fielded three complaints about her behavior, and eight skaters detailed their experiences to The Washington Post last summer, describing Boomstra’s disparaging comments, vulgar language and demanding and punitive practices.

The investigation by U.S. Speedskating concluded that Boomstra had used “threatening communication towards athletes,” “bullying behavior in the form of shaming athletes in front of others” and “name-calling.” The organization opted to retain her, but instituted measures intended to improve her behavior toward and communication with athletes. At the time, Morris said that Boomstra was “one of the top coaches in the world.”

In an August email to The Post, Boomstra said the controversy provided her “an opportunity to review, reflect and refocus on how I can be a better communicator with our athletes moving forward.” But in an interview earlier this month with the Dutch newspaper Friesch Dagblad, Boomstra expressed no remorse and defended her coaching style while placing blame on the skaters.

Morris declined to discuss Boomstra’s recent comments. He said the organization’s decision was based on performance and was made “autonomous of the investigation.” The investigation was considered, Morris said, “only in the sense that it identified areas that we wanted to see Wilma improve upon and they were probably more communication-related. Those areas we identified that needed to be improved didn’t improve.”

Under Boomstra’s leadership, some national team members decided not to train in Utah with the head coach. Thomas Hong of Laurel, Md., a 2018 Olympian and a top skater on the men’s side, quit the team and left the sport. More recently, Maame Biney, another 2018 Olympian, spent last season training apart from the national team, working instead with the developmental FAST team at the Utah Olympic Oval.

Biney, 21, was perhaps the program’s most high-profile skater after becoming the first Black woman to qualify for a U.S. Olympic speedskating team. At the U.S. championships earlier this month, Biney claimed the overall title after winning the 500-, 1,000- and 1,500-meter races. Fairfax native Brandon Kim won the men’s title, also finishing first in all three events.