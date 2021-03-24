Snyder plans to pay approximately $875 million to purchase the shares held by Dwight Schar, Fred Smith and Robert Rothman, according to a person familiar with the proposed transaction. The deal would put ownership of the team entirely in the hands of Snyder and family members. It also would resolve an increasingly contentious dispute between Snyder and his limited partners that spilled into courtrooms.
Schar, Smith and Rothman currently own about 40 percent of the team. The Washington Post reported in November that a group of investors from California had offered $900 million for the ownership shares of Schar, Smith and Rothman. The potential buyers were Behdad Eghbali and José Feliciano — the billionaire co-founders of Clearlake Capital, a private equity firm based in Santa Monica — and Feliciano’s wife, Kwanza Jones, a singer, songwriter and philanthropist who grew up in the Washington area.
Snyder initially attempted to exercise a right of first refusal to match the offers made to Smith and Rothman but not the offer made to Schar. That led to a dispute over whether Snyder could exercise his right of first refusal in such a selective manner.
The debt waiver and pending buyouts of Schar, Smith and Rothman do not impact the NFL’s ongoing investigation into allegations of sexual harassment in the team’s workplace, which is being led by attorney Beth Wilkinson. Those are “two separate matters,” and the review of those claims is ongoing, league spokesman Brian McCarthy said.
The granting of the debt waiver was first reported by the Go Long newsletter and the New York Times.