Locksley’s time in Tuscaloosa heavily influences how he runs Maryland’s program, and he doesn’t shy away from acknowledging that. When installing his offense, Locksley simply described it as the same system he ran as the offensive coordinator at Alabama. The 2018 Crimson Tide offense shattered school records as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa became a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

Each season, Locksley’s program has taken a step toward bringing in the type of personnel to replicate that success. Last season, Locksley brought in Tagovailoa’s younger brother, Taulia, and he won the starting quarterback job after transferring from Alabama. Before this season, the Alabama reunion added another piece, with Dan Enos arriving as Maryland’s new offensive coordinator. Enos was the quarterbacks coach during Tua Tagovailoa’s remarkable 2018 campaign, and he’ll work with Locksley again while guiding a quarterback with the same last name.

“It’s pretty cool that God put all of us back together again,” said Taulia Tagovailoa, the Terps’ junior quarterback who was recruited by Enos as a high-schooler. “We’re trying to go all the way, so hopefully we can [achieve] the things that they did and hopefully surpass it.”

The coach, offensive coordinator and starting quarterback combine to form perhaps the most important trio on any college football team. With spring practice having begun Tuesday, Enos is only beginning his formal introduction to the Maryland roster. Tagovailoa played in just four games during the Terps’ 2-3 pandemic-shortened 2020 season, and this is his first set of spring practices at Maryland, too. But there’s a sense of familiarity among those three key members of the program, thanks to their Crimson Tide connection.

“The player-coach relationship is a lot about trust,” Enos said, “so to be able to have a trust built with that family and then to come in and step in with Taulia, it’s been a lot easier — to be able to come in having a relationship and having trust built and knowing that he can talk to me about different things.”

Enos hadn’t watched Tagovailoa throw a pass during a live practice until Tuesday, but their relationship isn’t starting from scratch. Tagovailoa said he knows Enos mostly through his brother, but during trips to Tuscaloosa for camps he would watch film with Enos. Tagovailoa said his older brother told him Enos is “really understanding” and “he’s always going to put us in the best situation.”

The Tagovailoa brothers are close and value their family’s bond. Occasionally, Tua would FaceTime Locksley while he met with his younger brother, and Taulia sometimes wore Tua’s Miami Dolphins jersey after his own games. Tua’s experience with Locksley at Alabama helped lead Taulia to Maryland. Taulia’s potential as Maryland’s quarterback was part of what drew Enos to College Park.

“We’re in Year 3 here at Maryland, so the expectation for me is that we start building some of these same type of successes and memories here at Maryland,” Locksley said. “And obviously my relationship and working with Dan, during what I thought was the highlight of my career and I think was the catalyst for me being able to come back home, helps with that transition.”

Philosophically, Maryland will remain consistent in all phases of the game, regardless of new coordinators. Those coaches can add to and tweak the scheme, Locksley said, but the foundation should never waver. Locksley said he learned that from Saban, who often loses assistants to programs hoping to become a bit more Alabama-ish by replicating the Crimson Tide’s success.

Some of Maryland’s offensive terminology has changed, reverting to resemble that Alabama system more closely. Without in-person recruiting in January, Enos and Locksley went through the entire playbook. They realized some of the language was “getting too wordy,” Enos said, so they made some fixes.

“He’s just made the game a lot easier for us and a lot smoother to get down with the terminology of our offense,” senior wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. said. “Everybody’s on the same page, speaking the same language.”

Months of preparation remain, but Tagovailoa will begin the 2021 season with experience he lacked a year ago. He had an inconsistent sophomore year as he navigated his first collegiate starts. He showed flashes of brilliance, but those were joined by a couple of games in which his mistakes snowballed and he struggled to regain his footing. “I need those games to learn from, and I’m happy those games happen,” Tagovailoa said as he looks to his junior season.