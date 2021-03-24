Maybe she wasn’t exaggerating.

The No. 2-seeded Terps put on another show Wednesday with a 100-64 second-round victory over No. 7 Alabama in a game that was never competitive. Maryland led start to finish for the 12th time this season and reached the 100-point plateau for the seventh time this season. This is the first time they’ve scored 90 or more points twice in a single NCAA tournament.

The Terps will head to the Sweet 16 and face the winner of No. 3 UCLA and No. 6 Texas in the Hemisfair Region. It’s the 14th Sweet 16 in program history and first since 2017.

Maryland has now won its opening two games by an average of 44.5 points as the postseason dominance continues. The Big Ten champs won their three conference tournament games by an average of 21 points and haven’t had a single-digit decision since a two-point loss to Ohio State on Jan. 25.

The second-round rout was a full team effort. Maryland got 46 points off the bench as freshman Angel Reese scored a team-high 19 and Faith Masonius had a career-high 16 on 7-for-8 shooting. This was Reese’s best performance since returning from a broken bone in her foot that forced her to miss most of the regular season. Mimi Collins posted 13 points and six rebounds. Ashley Owusu, the team’s leading scorer, was more of a defensive presence and finished with 10 points and eight assists. She also had three steals.

The team didn’t even need much from three of its top four players in Diamond Miller (13 points), Chloe Bibby (9) and Katie Benzan (9).

Jasmine Walker was the lone bright spot for Alabama with 23 points.

The game was over after the opening 10 minutes as Maryland used an 18-3 run to close the first quarter and take a 30-9 lead. Collins opened the game with nine straight points and outscored the Crimson Tide 9-4 by herself. Masonius brought instant energy off the bench and scored eight in the first quarter alone. Reese took over in the second quarter and showed her full array of skills that included a scoop layup and a no-look dime to a cutting Masonius for a reverse layup.