A portion of the lawsuit related to accusations of unequal pay compared to the American men’s team was dismissed by a federal judge last year, a decision the players are appealing. In December, the USWNT reached a settlement with the USSF over working conditions that promised to put the team on equal footing with the men’s side in matters such as game venues, travel accommodations and staffing.

AD

AD

“I would much rather be spending my time doing absolutely anything else other than fighting the federation all the time for something I feel like I deserve, but that is part of it,” Rapinoe, 35, said to ESPN last week. “For me, when I pull on the [national team] shirt, I’m not thinking about the federation. …

“I feel like I pull on this shirt for equal pay, and for the fans and for kids who want to be in my position.”

Rapinoe is also scheduled to testify Wednesday morning at a hearing by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform aimed at examining “the economic harm caused by longstanding gender inequalities, particularly for women of color.”

AD

The White House’s announcement did not specify other USWNT members who will attend the event apart from Margaret “Midge” Purce. A forward with New Jersey-based Sky Blue FC of the National Women’s Soccer League and a former star at Harvard, Purce has made six appearances with the national team. The 25-year-old native of Silver Spring, Md., is also the executive director of Black Women’s Player Collective, an organization begun last year with a stated goal of providing “a collective voice to the Black perspective and experience of a professional female athlete amidst the incessant and pervasive racial inequality and social injustice plaguing our country.”

AD

This year’s Equal Pay Day, which was originated in 1996 by the National Committee on Pay Equity, arrives as the NCAA is under fire for what critics have described as blatant gender inequity in its staging of the women’s and men’s basketball tournaments. Purce retweeted last week a post that said it was “so ridiculous” for the NCAA to have set up a substandard weight room at the women’s facility.

In an appearance last week on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Rapinoe mentioned the controversy involving the NCAA in telling the host, “We all know where this is going, and we know what is right. It’s just a matter of, in the moment, taking responsibility and taking accountability, and working to create a new path that’s fair and equitable for all.”

AD

Of the legal proceedings with the USSF, she said, “We’re not going to give up.”

AD

“U.S. Soccer has an opportunity to be the beacon in the world and to be a world leader in this,” she told ESPN. “ … I feel like they have a real opportunity to invest in the future. All this money and time and energy could be going to making U.S. Soccer the best federation in the world.”

A spokesman for the USSF said late Tuesday evening that the organization would not have any comment on the Equal Pay Day event, at least until it could take note of what assertions might be made at the White House. The spokesman pointed to new leadership at the USSF, including president and former USWNT member Cindy Parlow Cone, that has said it is “100 percent committed to equal pay” and is looking to come to terms in a new collective bargaining agreement that would be similar to the men’s.

AD

Regarding the millions of dollars in back pay that Rapinoe and others have claimed they deserve, the USSF has said that a large portion of it is related to World Cup prize money, which is controlled by FIFA, soccer’s international governing body.

AD

A forward who plays for the NWSL’s Seattle area-based OL Reign, Rapinoe has helped the USWNT win two World Cups and an Olympic gold medal. Several months before the 2019 World Cup, Rapinoe said she was “not going to the [expletive] White House,” then occupied by Donald Trump, should her team win the tournament. Shortly after the USWNT won the World Cup in Paris, Rapinoe said she would “stand by” those comments, and Trump later appeared to backpedal on his previously promised invitation to the team. Other sports stars and entire teams, including the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia Eagles, also did not visit Trump’s White House after winning championships. When Biden defeated Trump for the presidency in November, NBA stars LeBron James and Draymond Green celebrated the prospect of resuming possible visits.

In February, Rapinoe scored two goals as the USWNT defeated Argentina to win the SheBelieves Cup in Orlando. Next up for the team, as it prepares to compete at this year’s pandemic-delayed Summer Games in Tokyo, is a pair of friendlies in April against Sweden and France.