It also outlines the creation of “Gameday Compliance Monitors,” who will keep tabs on the dugout, tunnel, batting cages and bullpens, looking for violations of the foreign substance rules.

As part of those duties, monitors will also collect balls suspected of being tainted and send them to the Commissioner’s Office for testing by a third-party lab. Players will be subject to discipline not only for violations identified by umpires during games, but also for violations discovered through these processes.

“Umpire enforcement on the field based will continue in a manner consistent with recent past practice,” the memo states. “The foregoing enhanced monitoring measures, however, will provide the Commissioner’s Office with a separate evidentiary basis to support a finding that a player has violated the foreign substance rules.”

The memo also notes that team personnel “are prohibited from assisting players in the use of foreign substances and also will be subject to discipline by the Commissioner, including fines and suspensions.” In March of last year, after MLB sent a different memo alerting teams it would be taking a harder look at doctored baseballs, a longtime Angels employee was fired for supplying foreign substances to opposing pitchers, according to the Orange County Register.

Major League Baseball prohibits pitchers from altering the baseball in any way, including with saliva, sweat or less organic substances. But in big league clubhouses, that rule may as well be written with a wink at the end. Finding ways around it has become a staple of major league pitching for decades.

That pitchers find ways to use everything from rosin to pine tar, sunscreen to sweat is one of the worst-kept secrets in baseball, one that the league has yet to find a way to limit, even as the incentive to do so is being backed by more data. As Statcast and other technologies have allowed the industry to quantify the value of increased spin rates, the temptation to increase that spin rate in any way possible — say, by applying pine tar to the ball — has grown, though previous generations of pitchers never needed math to tell them what small additions to the surface of the baseball could achieve.

And players didn’t have to worry too much about being disciplined for the practice, either. The going theory in major league dugouts has long been that if a team calls out an opposing pitcher suspected of using a foreign substance, the opponent will likely levy the same accusation in return, a form of mutually assured destruction that would likely inhibit both sides eventually. If a manager wants to accuse another pitcher of using a foreign substance, he had to be certain none of his pitchers were relying on one, too.

Some hitters say they don’t take issue with the practice because — given the choice between a pitcher using a sticky substance to increase his control and a pitcher uncertain of where the ball is heading — they would rather step in against the pitcher who less likely to send fastball at their helmet.

Technically, the rules allow pitchers to lick their fingers and dry them on their uniform before gripping the baseball to throw. But last year, amid a season staged in the coronavirus pandemic, Major League Baseball’s health and safety protocols permitted the use of a “wet rag” to provide necessary moisture. The wet rag is not mentioned in a copy of 2021 health and safety protocols obtained by The Post.

The impact of increased monitoring of baseballs and spin rates is hard to predict. For one thing, comparing pitchers’ spin rates to their career baselines may not yield much insight if that pitcher has always used foreign substances — no clear increase would be visible. Additionally, changes in spin rate could be attributable to a variety of factors, and many players now spend their offseasons working with coaches who train them to improve exactly that.

But the effort is just one part of a continued, multifaceted push by MLB to create more action in a game dominated by strikeouts and home runs. MLB recently announced it would be testing multiple rule changes in the minors, including one that would limit defensive shifting, as part of an effort to increase stolen bases and increase the batting average on balls put in play.

A true crackdown on the use of foreign substances could make things easier on hitters, many of whom believe widespread increases in pitcher velocity and movement have made their jobs particularly difficult.