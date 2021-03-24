D.C. United will play three matches apiece against the New England Revolution, New York City FC, the New York Red Bulls, Philadelphia Union, Chicago Fire and defending champion Columbus Crew. It will face Atlanta, Montreal, Toronto, Cincinnati, Nashville, Miami and Orlando twice apiece.

United’s only games against Western Conference teams are in San Jose on May 1 and home against Minnesota on Sept. 29. Typically, United would play every Western club once (either home or away).

The Western set-up is a little different because there is one fewer team (13) than the Eastern Conference (14).

Eleven Western clubs will play eight regional opponents three times and the remaining four in-conference foes twice. They’ll play two matches against Eastern teams.

Two Western teams will play seven in-conference opponents three times and the five remaining in-conference opponents twice. They will play three matches against Eastern foes.

The league said teams will continue to charter to all away matches, a travel mandate set last year. In normal conditions, MLS teams often fly commercial.

Because of international travel restrictions, Montreal will play home games for the foreseeable future in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., sharing a stadium with Inter Miami. Toronto will use Orlando City’s venue and Vancouver will share Real Salt Lake’s facility.

MLS had previously announced all of the home openers, starting April 16, six weeks later than last year because of pandemic concerns. United will open against New York City FC on April 17 at Audi Field.

The other two meetings with NYCFC — June 27 and Oct. 23 — are scheduled to take place at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J., not Yankee Stadium, the club’s regular home venue.

Because of scheduling conflicts and other issues, NYCFC is planning to play nine home matches in the Bronx and eight at Red Bull Arena, though the Major League Baseball playoff schedule could allow two in the fall to move to Yankee Stadium.

Only one United match is scheduled to appear on national TV, Sept. 18 at Atlanta on Univision. The other 33 games are slated for WJLA 24/7 News or, in some possible cases, ABC-7. United’s website will stream every match free of charge, though availability is limited to the D.C. region.

Two weeks ago, United received permission from the city to welcome 2,000 fans to its 20,000-capacity venue.

MLS did not schedule any regular season matches during the FIFA international window in early June and around the start of the Concacaf Gold Cup in July. MLS clubs were offered the option to play during the international window in September, with 14 electing to do so. Those that chose not to will face tighter scheduling in other portions of the season.

The 14-team playoffs will start Nov. 19 and the MLS Cup will take place Dec. 11 on ABC.