But a few minor trades have trickled in over the last week, including the Milwaukee Bucks snagging P.J. Tucker and the Miami Heat adding Trevor Ariza. There are also several obvious buyers, including the Los Angeles Clippers, who are seeking upgrades to aid their title pushes.

Here are 25 names to watch in advance of the deadline.

1. Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards: The 27-year-old guard is one of only a few 2021 all-stars to find his name mentioned in rumors this season, but Ava Wallace reported this week that Beal has not sought a trade and that the Wizards are not shopping him.

2. Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors: Toronto should seriously consider a sell-off amid a nightmare season, and the 34-year-old Lowry would bring experience and two-way impact to a contender looking for a boost.

3. Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic: The Magic have plummeted in the standings thanks to a host of injuries, but they may value their two-time all-star center too highly to consider a trade.

4. LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio Spurs: Aldridge, 35, lost his starting job and hasn’t played since the midseason break as the Spurs investigate trade scenarios or a buyout.

5. Andre Drummond, Cleveland Cavaliers: The two-time all-star center hasn’t played since mid-February, when Cleveland acquired Jarrett Allen in a deal with Brooklyn. A trade or buyout seems inevitable.

6. DeMar DeRozan, San Antonio Spurs: While DeRozan, 31, worked his way into the all-star snub conversation back in February, his contract expires this summer and San Antonio has a strong crop of young perimeter players on the rise.

7. John Collins, Atlanta Hawks: A regular in rumors after he didn’t receive an extension before the season, Collins has played well and might be tough to move given the Hawks’ upward trajectory since changing coaches earlier this month.

8. Victor Oladipo, Houston Rockets: Oladipo has been in and out of the lineup since he was shipped to Houston by Indiana as part of the Harden trade. An upcoming free agent this summer, the 28-year-old guard reportedly turned down a two-year extension from the Rockets and still needs to find a long-term home.

9. Lonzo Ball, New Orleans Pelicans: Ball is probably headed for lucrative offers as a restricted free agent this summer, and the Pelicans must decide how much his improved shooting and strong fit alongside Zion Williamson are worth to them.

10. Aaron Gordon, Orlando Magic: Gordon has acknowledged his frustration with the Magic’s swoon, and he is a prototypical combo forward who could provide valuable minutes in a supporting role for a contender.

11. Harrison Barnes, Sacramento Kings: Like Gordon, Barnes has generated interest thanks to his multi-positional profile and ability to contribute without dominating the ball.

12. Myles Turner, Indiana Pacers: The 25-year-old center responded to offseason rumors by emerging as the league leader in blocks, but Indiana has struggled after a hot start and must decide whether pairing Turner and Domantas Sabonis is viable long-term.

13. Evan Fournier, Orlando Magic: Fournier’s $17 million expiring contract makes him an intriguing rental for a playoff team in need of backcourt scoring punch down the stretch.

14. JJ Redick, New Orleans Pelicans: A forgotten man in New Orleans, the 36-year-old Redick hasn’t played since before the midseason break. A buyout is likely if the Pelicans can’t find a taker for his $13 million expiring contract.

15. Norman Powell, Toronto Raptors: A talented scoring wing who is headed for a big raise in free agency this summer, Powell could return assets for the Raptors if team president Masai Ujiri decides that he has already invested enough future capital in Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby.

16. Tristan Thompson, Boston Celtics: Thompson, 30, hasn’t brought much to the table in Boston since signing a two-year, $19 million deal during the offseason. If the Celtics are ready to move on, they might find that his future salary complicates potential deals.

17. Kelly Oubre, Golden State Warriors: Golden State landed Oubre with its trade exception in a December move that sent its luxury tax bill soaring. Moving Oubre, an upcoming free agent, at the deadline could enable the Warriors to either cut costs or to land a rotation player who is under contract for the future.

18. Kelly Olynyk, Miami Heat: Pat Riley is always on the prowl for big names, and Olynyk’s $12.2 million expiring contract could help him construct a deal for a higher-priced veteran like Lowry.

19. Marvin Bagley III, Sacramento Kings: It would be best for all parties if the second pick in the 2018 draft got a change of scenery, but Bagley’s recent hand injury and his $11.3 million fourth-year option for next year will probably make it difficult for Sacramento to find a partner.

20. Richaun Holmes, Sacramento Kings: Holmes is an incredibly effective center on a bargain $5 million contract, and he could earn real minutes on plenty of playoff teams. Sacramento must gauge his potential price as a free agent this summer against his possible return value in a deal.

21. Lou Williams, Los Angeles Clippers: The Clippers need a backcourt upgrade and could potentially use Williams’s $8 million expiring contract to construct a workable package. The 34-year-old guard has seen his role reduced this year and has been a defensive liability in past postseason runs.

22. Devonte’ Graham, Charlotte Hornets: Charlotte could ship out Graham, a talented scoring guard who is set to hit free agency this summer, in an attempt to rebalance its roster positionally following the emergence of prized rookie guard LaMelo Ball. Unfortunately, Ball’s recent broken wrist might throw a wrench into that plan if Charlotte remains intent on making some noise in this year’s playoffs.

23. Lauri Markkanen, Chicago Bulls: Chicago opted against giving a preseason extension to Markkanen, a three-point shooting specialist who hasn’t established himself as a long-term keeper in his fourth season.

24. Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Nets: Dinwiddie is sidelined with a knee injury, but he is one of the Nets’ best chips to play as their title hopes swell. Trading for Dinwiddie would give a team his bird rights if he chose to decline his player option for next year.