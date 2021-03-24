On paper, Washington’s moves will provide its new-look front office a luxury that few teams have at the draft: more freedom to select the best player available, without a dire need to fill a premium position.

AD

AD

“That’s the balancing act,” Rivera said in February. “If you can keep your eye on [the roster] and not allow a hole to pop open [in free agency], you take a little pressure off yourself. If you do and it does get open and you can’t fill it, now the pressure really builds up in the draft.”

But Washington’s roster, while possibly improved in many key areas, is far from complete.

Washington lacks depth behind starting tight end Logan Thomas, could still use another wide receiver, has a left tackle job up for grabs and could use more reserves on the offensive line. On defense, the linebacking corps remains uncertain following the loss of Kevin Pierre-Louis (to Houston in free agency) and Thomas Davis (who retired), and the back end could still be in flux, especially at safety and nickel cornerback.

AD

AD

The team’s list of needs also still includes quarterback. While the signing of Fitzpatrick provides an answer for this season, it doesn’t preclude Washington from drafting a QB as a longer-term option.

Washington still has close to $21 million in salary cap space, but roughly $8.5 million of it is allocated to its incoming rookie class, according to OvertheCap.com. How it spends its eight picks — including No. 19 in the first round — could be influenced by myriad factors.

“Everything’s going to have some sort of involvement in your decision,” Rivera said this month. “It’s just the way it is. At 19, at the middle of the pack, it’s going to be hard to sit here and think if the guys you really like are going to be there. If we like them, chances are the people in front of you really, really like them as well.”

AD

AD

The always-difficult task of scouting college prospects will be complicated by several factors this year, including some players opting out of the 2020 season during the pandemic, the cancellation of many games and the absence of the NFL scouting combine. Teams must make evaluations based on limited recent game tape, pro day testing numbers (which can be hard to verify), interviews from the Senior Bowl and the five, one-hour video interviews allowed per prospect.

One of Washington’s lucky breaks this year is the makeup of the draft. The positions seen as the deepest — wide receiver, offensive tackle, cornerback — are needs, while those seen as thinnest — interior defensive line, running back — are not. This breakdown allows Washington to focus on the best player available.

Yet beyond the inherent challenges of scouting and the coronavirus, Washington faces one more challenge that not all teams will. The members of the team’s remade front office — which includes General Manager Martin Mayhew, executive vice president of football/player personnel Marty Hurney, senior director of player personnel Eric Stokes and director of pro personnel Chris Polian — are still in their early days of working together. The draft, perhaps even more than free agency, will be a test of whether they can actualize what they’ve said about subverting ego and helping Rivera make the right call.

AD

AD

This is particularly true of Mayhew and Hurney, who have had final say over draft choices in the past. In February, while introducing Mayhew and Hurney, Rivera was enthusiastic about the new front office. He described how the three of them and owner Daniel Snyder were in a room when Mayhew said: “You know, that’s the beauty of this. If we collaborate properly, if we all go through the process and talk together, we’re not going to have any disagreements.”

Rivera said that “made all the sense in the world” and promised to listen to Mayhew and Hurney.