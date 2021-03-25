In 2018, he posted career highs of 76 catches, 816 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns, two of which he caught from Fitzpatrick in a blowout win over the Ron Rivera-coached Carolina Panthers.

“First, as a quarterback, you trust him,” Fitzpatrick said of Humphries a few days after that win with the Bucs. “You know he’s going to be in the right spot, you know he’s going to do the right thing, you know that you’re going to be on the same page. He works his tail off in practice every single day and he’s got a lot of quickness to him — that good, subtle burst that he has. You saw it on both touchdowns that he scored, with the nifty route on the short one and what he’s able to do after the catch on the second one. He’s been a consistent playmaker for us all year long and will just look to continue that and continue to get better at it.”

Humphries parlayed his career season into a four-year, $36 million contract with the Tennessee Titans the next year, but struggled to find similar success. An ankle injury cost him four games in 2019 and after a brief stint on Tennessee’s reserve/COVID list last year, he suffered a concussion that eventually landed him on injured reserve. The Titans released him in February. In his seven games during the 2020 season, he caught 23 passes for 228 yards with two touchdowns.

When healthy, Humphries is a reliable pass-catcher who fills a void in Washington’s offense. He also provides another versatile option next to McLaurin, who played nearly a quarter of his snaps last season in the slot; recent signee Samuel, who had the second-most rushing yards among receivers last year with 200, and Antonio Gibson, the receiver-turned-running back leading Washington’s ground game.

“I feel like that’s good for an offensive coordinator just being able to scheme up defenses, do different things, put defenses in positions that they don’t want to be in, show them different looks, being able to go in the backfield, being able to go out in the slot,” Samuel said last week. “I feel like that adds a lot of versatility to the offense and just makes it harder for the defense.”

Humphries’s signing is the latest move in a franchise-wide overhaul for Washington. Since January 2020, when Rivera was hired as head coach and top football decision-maker, Washington has installed a new coaching staff and front office, overhauled its entire quarterbacks and running backs rooms, and revamped its receiving corps and secondary.

In the early phase of free agency this year, the team filled many of its glaring roster holes, with the additions of Fitzpatrick, Samuel, cornerback William Jackson III and the franchise-tagging of guard Brandon Scherff. Washington will now be on the hunt for depth, as well as perhaps additional help at linebacker, cornerback and offensive tackle.

