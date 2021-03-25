New Jersey players giggled to themselves as they celebrated, knowing they had just been gifted a quick lead. But they also had to know, given how their opponent had responded to adversity after slow starts all season, that the Capitals would respond with vigor.

Washington did just that: the Capitals found the equalizer just two minutes later on Dmitry Orlov’s wrister, and after Alex Ovechkin tied the game at two goals apiece with a rocket of a one-timer in the second period, Evgeny Kuznetsov twice provided go-ahead goals, the second in the third period to lift his team to a 4-3 win.

After Kuznetzov, who had entered the night having scored just three goals all season, gave his team a 3-2 lead in the second period, he did it again with 7:15 left, redirecting a shot from teammate Justin Schultz for the game-winner.

Daniel Sprong added two assists for Washington (21-7-4), which won for the ninth time in 11 games thanks in large part to the offensive play of Kuznetzov and Ovechkin, who recorded his seventh goal in seven games to knot the game in the second period. The 35-year-old captain also earned an assist on Kuznetzov’s first goal of the night.

The Capitals will play 24 games in the next 44 nights, which will include a handful of matchups against the pesky Devils, who had traveled to the District with a 4-1-1 record in their previous six games. Washington had won all four previous games against New Jersey this season, but had struggled with the Devils speed and skill for long stretches in those contests.

Washington needed to adjust once more Thursday night, when it was again without center Lars Eller, who missed his fifth consecutive game with a lower body injury.

Vanecek settled in after his early mistake — less than two minutes in the rookie had tried to leave the puck for defenseman John Carlson in the left circle, but whiffed on the pass as Devils forward Nicholas Merkley charged the net. Merkley chipped in the stray puck for a 1-0 lead, and that appeared to be all the wake-up call that Washington needed even as it fought to find its full stride throughout the first 20 minutes.

Orlov provided the quick equalizer on his third goal in nine games, muscling his shot through traffic and off the right post to beat New Jersey goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood to tie the game at one at the 16:50 mark of the first period.

Washington still looked a step behind as the first period wore on, even as it killed off a pair of New Jersey power plays and averted several Devils scoring opportunities. New Jersey held a 11- 4 advantage on shots through the first period and finally retook the lead early in the second on a goal from Scott Wood.

Ovechkin answered less than a minute later, beating Blackwood with a one-timer from the left circle for his eighth goal in nine games. Ovechkin had another look later in the period, unleashing a slap shot that was deflected by Blackwood. Kuzntezov picked up the rebound, skated to his left around a pack of players in front of the net before scoring behind Blackwood to give his team a 3-2 lead.

