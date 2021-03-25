“And he was supportive,” Kuzemka recalled. “He’s always told me it would be a crime if I didn’t play basketball.”

At the time, Kuzemka had already secured an opportunity to play college athletics — just wasn’t his favorite sport. He had been offered preferred walk-on status at Virginia Tech as a wide receiver. Pursuing college basketball would mean de-committing from the Hokies and taking a leap of faith.

AD

AD

Last week, Kuzemka announced on social media he planned to do just that.

“I will now again be chasing my childhood basketball dream of competing for conference championships and a chance at playing in The Big Dance,” he wrote.

Basketball had always come first for Kuzemka. He started playing it a few years before picking up football. And he received college interest for it first, in the summer before his junior year.

But later that summer, the weekend before football practice was set to begin, Kuzemka suffered a torn ACL. The college interest he had begun to garner went away as he missed both football and basketball season, leaving him uncertain about his future in either sport. That uncertainty grew in March, when the pandemic shut down high school athletics.

AD

“There’s never a good time to tear your knee, but that was probably the worst timing,” Kuzemka said. “I missed football season, basketball season and the little bit of AAU there was before covid came in and knocked everything out.”

AD

In December, just before a condensed basketball season got going in Virginia, Kuzemka announced he would head to Blacksburg for football. Wildcats football coach Jon Shields had connections with the Hokies, and they liked the clips they had seen from his sophomore season.

Basketball season could not have gone any better for Kuzemka. Back from injury, he helped lead the Wildcats to another Class 6 title, scoring 26 points in the semifinals and 21 in the final. He was named district and region player of the year as well as the Virginia High School Coaches Association Class 6 player of the year.

AD

In the bigger picture, the winter campaign helped reignite his determination to play college hoops. After basketball ended and football season began, Kuzemka started having conversations with his family about the pros and cons of making a change.

AD

“I was just going back and forth,” he said. “I felt in my heart that I wanted to go back [to basketball]. But I wondered, if I went back, what happens if I don’t get what I want?”

Since announcing his decision last week, Kuzemka said he has received interest from a few Division II basketball programs and the Virginia Military Institute, which is Division I. He hopes to find the right opportunity in the next few weeks before the school year winds down.

AD

“I love everything about [basketball],” he said. “I feel like this is what I do, it’s what I’ve done every day since I was kid.”

More basketball news

The Paul VI girls basketball team will be playing in the semifinals of the Geico Nationals next month. The prestigious invite is the culmination of a condensed but successful winter for the Panthers, as the program went 10-0 and earned national rankings. They will face Florida’s Lake Highland Prep on April 2 at 10:30 a.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

Paul VI senior Trevor Keels plans to announce his college decision April 4. The five-star guard, the highest rated local player in the Class of 2021, will choose between Duke, Kentucky, Villanova and Virginia.

AD

AD

The college basketball transfer portal has been flooded with entrants in recent weeks, and there are plenty of familiar names in the mix. Among the local men’s products seeking a change are Jay Heath (Wilson/Boston College), Xavier Johnson (O’Connell/Pittsburgh), Casey Morsell (St. John’s/Virginia), Dimingus Stevens (Wilson/Seton Hall), Wynston Tabbs (Ryken/Boston College/committed to East Carolina), Earl Timberlake (DeMatha/Miami) and Qudus Wahab (Flint Hill/Georgetown).