The dismissal came after Robert Trestan, director of the Anti-Defamation League’s New England region, said he had been told by district Superintendent John Antonucci that players had used words that included “Auschwitz,” “rabbi” and “dreidel” as audibles during the March 12 game against Plymouth North High School, which alerted officials. The Duxbury team’s game Friday against Hingham was canceled along with junior varsity and freshman games scheduled for Saturday and Monday. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Massachusetts high schools are playing football in the spring.

“It’s deeply hurtful to the Jewish community to learn that the plays somehow connect to the Holocaust and Judaism,” Trestan told the Associated Press. “This is a really serious situation. There are indications of a systemic failure both on and off the field.”

Maimaron, who apologized for “insensitive, crass and inappropriate language,” was placed on administrative leave from his position as a special needs teacher at the school, a public relations firm working with the town’s school district told the Boston Globe.

“On behalf of the staff and players of the Duxbury High School football team, I want to extend my apology for the insensitive, crass and inappropriate language used in the game on March 12th,” Maimaron said in a statement to the Globe. He went on to say the language was “careless, unnecessary and most importantly hurtful on its face — inexcusable.”

“As a special-education teacher and a coach, with a multiracial family, I have a lengthy record of helping students and athletes of all races, religions and capabilities to become the best they can be,” he added. “I view the football field in particular to be the largest classroom in the school and have developed an inclusive program that welcomes, and makes part of the team, any student who wishes to participate.”

In Duxbury, a coastal town of about 16,000 that lies 30 miles south of Boston, the school called community reaction “real” and “warranted” in a statement to the AP. “The fact that members of our school community used such offensive language, including anti-Semitic language, is horrifying and disappointing.”

The administration said that “many people want action now, and we appreciate that sentiment,” but noted that “we are still in the middle of an active investigation and it is important that we get accurate information and facts in this case.”

Elaine Haffey, whose son played for Maimaron, told the Globe that “these things do need to be taken seriously” but added in an interview before Maimaron was fired that “it would be a huge loss for our town, our schools, and our sports if Dave Maimaron is not a part of it.”

Two other residents told the Globe that the issue was being blown out of proportion.

In an open letter to the team, a state lawmaker who played football in high school and college pointed to a 2020 survey that found 35 percent of Massachusetts residents under the age of 40 were uncertain about the meaning of Auschwitz.

“Football has played an incredible role in my life and helped me become who I am today,” Barry Finegold, a state senator who practices Judaism, wrote. “I want that same continued opportunity for you as well. I’m not looking to villainize you; instead, I think this moment could be an important learning experience.”