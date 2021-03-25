“We can do some different things to keep them ready as far as the swing and things of that nature,” Manager Dave Martinez said of dealing with an injury this late in camp. “But we want to make sure this doesn’t become a bigger issue.”

With less than a week until Opening Day, the Nationals are facing a number of health questions: Reliever Will Harris has a blood clot in his right arm and is hoping to see a specialist in St. Louis this weekend. Starlin Castro, the club’s expected starter at second, is day-to-day with what Martinez called a “very mild” left hamstring strain. Righty Stephen Strasburg is now smoothing out his mechanics after rupturing the plantaris tendon in his left leg. And Tanner Rainey, Washington’s best reliever last summer, is still easing back from a muscle strain that delayed his spring debut by about three weeks.

AD

AD

From a competitive standpoint, Soto’s absence would be troubling. He missed the start of last season after testing positive for the coronavirus. His exit Thursday stirred a reaction to match his profile as one of the sport’s biggest stars. But Martinez didn’t seem too worried about Soto’s status moving forward.

Castro left Tuesday’s game with hamstring pain that both he and Martinez described as a cramp. But an MRI soon revealed a mild strain that will sideline him for at least a bit longer. Soto was not made available to speak with reporters Thursday night despite a request.

“It’s a new thing,” Martinez said when asked if Soto had dealt with any calf issues this spring. “Hopefully it’s a cramp and tomorrow he feels fine. We’ll reevaluate.”

AD

Before departing, Soto worked Sánchez for an 11-pitch walk, fouling off two 100 mph fastballs and a few low-90s sliders. He looked in better rhythm than recent games and was so locked in that when he did walk, he stayed in the box until the umpire alerted him.

AD

Soto entered the evening with just six hits in 33 at-bats this spring, none for extra bases. And while he’s still tuning up, those numbers are in contrast to his leading the league in on-base slugging percentage (.490), slugging percentage (.695) and many advanced statistics in 2020. Martinez noted this week that Soto’s swing is just a tick off.

“He’s got to get ready a little earlier and we talked to him about that,” Martinez said Wednesday. “But he’ll be fine. He’ll hit a couple balls hard. The thing with him, in spring training, is that he really wants to establish going the other way a lot, staying on the ball as long as he can, seeing the ball deep. But right now he’s seeing the ball deep, real deep, so it’s just a matter of him getting his timing.”