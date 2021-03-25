As the Washington Nationals prepare for opening day next Thursday, everywhere you look are players whose spring production or health have large implications.

No team gambled bigger than the Nats in trading for first baseman Josh Bell and signing outfielder Kyle Schwarber when their stocks were low. How can you build around two guys who hit .226 and .188 last season, even if they had 75 homers and 208 RBI in normal 2019? But GM Mike Rizzo believes in “buy low.”

Well, what do you know? Bell and Schwarber are imperiling fans in concession lines, and sunbathers on remote berms, with blasts far beyond the outfield fences.

Bell entered Thursday with the highest spring training OPS (1.354) in MLB, with five homers in 39 at-bats. After studying Juan Soto, the switch-hitting Bell has done damage pole-to-pole, with most of his power to center or the opposite field.

Bad news travels fast. If Bell were hitting .158, like struggling youngster Carter Kieboom, we’d have noticed. But Bell at .385 tends to elicit “it’s only spring training.”

Yet Bell, a switch-hitting first baseman batting cleanup, can have far more impact on the whole Nats offense than Kieboom — or anybody else who might play third base, bat eighth and hit .250.

Schwarber has ignited, too. He’s ninth in OPS among qualified hitters at 1.076, with four homers. His blasts on Tuesday and Wednesday flew almost 900 feet combined, one on a 73-mph curve. Hitting coach Kevin Long got Schwarber back to a crouched stance he used years ago so he can wait longer for pitches — like slow curves.

This week, Schwarber even jumped — let’s not say “leaped” — above the left field fence to rob a home run.

Some clubs must build their hopes around bounce back years by big talents who are still in their prime, like Bell and Schwarber, a pair of 28-year-olds. Others bank on back-from-surgery stars, like Stephen Strasburg, who threw 83 pitches in a healthy start this week; or late-blooming surprises like Joe Ross; or perennial prospects who pan out like Victor Robles, who is in the top 20 in exhibition OPS (.940) and has locked down the Nats’ leadoff-hitting job. Or even on maybe-washed-up old timers like Jon Lester, who’s been pleasantly effective in two modest starts so far.

But the Nats are in the “all of the above” category, without mentioning Starlin Castro, hitting .303 after missing most of 2020.

(Heh, buddy, what about that lousy injured bullpen?)

There’s more. Two-time all-star Josh Harrison is hitting .440 with pop; should he and Castro play second and third base with Luis García, 20, as a utility infielder and the slumping Kieboom back at the team’s alternate site in Fredericksburg for more work?

In six games, reliever Wander Suero, who’s using more sliders and change-ups to help his outstanding cutter play up, has looked as good as his 1.50 ERA.

The most ludicrously torrid player in MLB is forgotten Ryan Zimmerman, who sat out last season. He’s nine for 19 with five homers. Did somebody release the Zim of 2017 from a crypt? And how do you get him 300 at-bats?

Seldom do you see a team so utterly dependent on so many players coming off tarnished seasons who hope the next six months resemble, somewhat at least, this meaningless March. How much is fool’s gold?

Much of the fun, and frustration, of sports is that we must deal with what we see before our eyes today, even if it tricks us. For a club that already has Trea Turner and Soto (both ice cold in West Palm Beach) as its offensive engines, what would it mean to have a leadoff speedster in Robles, plus No. 4-5 hitters with the career credentials of Bell and Schwarber, plus Castro, 31, a career .280 hitter and four-time all-star, in its top six lineup slots?

Fixing the post-Anthony-Rendon offense has been Job One for the Nats. So far, pretty darn good.

(Psst, what about the bullpen?)

The next major issue is reviving the starting rotation, Washington’s strength in 2019, but now full of questions.

Strasburg, who only pitched five innings last season before having wrist surgery, has looked rusty (4.50 ERA), but appears on schedule to take his regular turns in April.

The only question — ever — about Strasburg is whether he’ll be found on the mound or the injured list. Now, he’s on the mound. Just let him build his pitch count slowly.

Many veteran lefties have been effective with the kind of stuff Lester’s shown in Florida — 86-to-90 mph fastballs and cutters on hitters’ hands, plus a big curve and a change that he seems to have saved for his dotage.

Can he be like Aníbal Sánchez in 2019 (30 starts, 3.85 ERA)? Let’s not go that far. But Lester’s career-long durability and grit make him look like a twice-through-the-order southpaw who may need quick hooks in spots where managers have left him in the last 15 years.

On Tuesday, Ross used four pitches, including a change-up, throwing 69 percent strikes in 4⅔ strong innings. His sinker was still 93-to-95 mph. at the end.

The Nats have touted just such a polished version of the right-hander for so long that “Waiting for Joe Ross” may be on Broadway someday. At age 22-23 he looked like a long-career lock. After major elbow surgery in 2017, he struggled and altered his mechanics. Maybe opting out for a year was what he needed for a full recovery. I’ve used up my lifetime supply of optimism for diligent good-guy Joe. Still, at 27, maybe this is his time.

(Hey, wake up — What about the darn bullpen?)

With the Nats, you can worry about almost anything. Max Scherzer is now 36. Patrick Corbin, although a healthy 31, may have to adapt to using more of the strike zone — especially the top half with cutters and sliders. And, 162 times, somebody must stand at third base.

But the biggest worry is a bullpen that, a few weeks ago, looked like a strength. Not now. Will Harris is lost with a blood clot in his arm, possibly for significant time. Free agent lefty Brad Hand, an offseason closer prize, has a 13.50 ERA — the same ugly mark as Tanner Rainey, who is behind schedule due to a minor injury, and barely better than the 9.00 mark of Daniel Hudson, 34.

This is when you can say, “Relax — it’s only March” or “if I hear the words 'Nats bullpen’ one more time I’ll scream.”

These Nats appear to have a wider range of plausible outcomes than in the last 10 seasons, including unpleasant ones if the Big Three starters come up a bit small.

Nonetheless, the main offseason moves — especially adding Bell and Schwarber, as well as getting back Strasburg, Castro, Ross and Zimmerman — give this team a sneaky chance to be a very pleasant surprise. The next stage of the development of Robles and Suero would help, too.