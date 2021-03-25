“That is consistent with what our preliminary conversations about vaccines have been,” a person familiar with the NFLPA’s view said.

Neither side elaborated on the reasoning behind stopping short of mandating vaccinations. NFL officials confirmed the league’s view first expressed Thursday in comments made by Allen Sills, the league’s chief medical officer, to the league-owned NFL Network. Sills said that vaccines will be encouraged but not mandated. But NFL officials declined to provide further details.

“The NFL and the NFL Players Association have no intention of making the covid-19 vaccine mandatory for players, coaches or staff,” Sills said in his televised interview. “What we are focusing on is education. We want everyone to have the facts and we believe that this is an important step forward.”

The NFL played a full 2020 season, with a series of games postponed but none canceled entirely, while relying on strict protocols and daily testing of players, coaches and staffers. It appears those protocols could be eased for the 2021 season for those who have been vaccinated.

“You’ll see vaccinated individuals be able to have certain privileges and certain precautions that are lifted, that won’t apply to unvaccinated individuals,” Sills said. “So we’ll continue those discussions — again, go where the science leads us on that. … We’re seeing a lot of dialogue among players, coaches and staff about vaccination. We hope that everyone gets vaccinated. That would be our hope.”

The league perhaps gave a hint of its approach in a memo sent Thursday to teams regarding protocols during the upcoming NFL draft. In it, the league said that if a team chooses to have only fully vaccinated team officials in its draft room, they will not be required to wear masks, physical distancing measures will be relaxed and eating and drinking will be permitted. Any team that chooses to have any non-vaccinated team personnel in its draft room must adhere to the stricter protocols.

The NFL joins the NBA in not requiring players to be vaccinated. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said earlier this month that the league would not mandate vaccinations but he believed that “most players” would opt to be vaccinated.