But did that diagnosis — “ruptured tendon” — scare him at all when he first heard it?

“The doctor was pretty adamant about it,” Strasburg explained, trying to pacify concerns after his second-to-last start before Opening Day. "Said if we still walked on all fours, you might need it. But you don’t need it anymore.”

Strasburg added that he felt discomfort for three to five days after exiting his previous appearance with the calf injury. He called it a “little period of tightness." What concerned him Wednesday were his inconsistent mechanics and the lack of command that resulted. At one point, against a normal lineup for the Houston Astros, he’d thrown 24 strikes and 24 balls. He faced two batters in the fifth inning, finishing at 83 pitches, and spiked a number of change-ups and curves in the dirt.

Since there is no public pitch-tracking data at the Nationals’ spring training facility, Strasburg’s exact usage was not available. But he walked five batters, struck out one and was in a lot of long counts. In the fourth inning, his rockiest of the night, he yielded two sharp doubles and a flared single. He gave a measured response when asked if he’ll be ramped up for the New York Mets on April 3.

“Yeah, it’s going to be what it’s going to be," said the 32-year-old. "I’m doing everything in between to get ready for the season. Like I touched on earlier, when you’ve done this for many years, you always see teams that come hot out of the gate, and a lot of them seem to fade in the second half.

"You really just have to look big picture and try to take it one month at a time, not just one start, and continue to build and hopefully peak at the right time when the games really matter in the second half.”

When Strasburg left the mound March 14, there was a familiar feeling for the Nationals and their fans. He pitched just five innings in 2020 before his season ended with carpal tunnel surgery in his right hand. He’s dealt with many health issues across an 11-year career. And he is, after all, in the second year of a seven-year, $245 million deal that started in December of 2019.

So those words — “ruptured tendon” — were at least enough to trigger follow-ups. Treatment for a plantaris injury is typically nonsurgical, according to online explainers from multiple medical clinics. Those same clinics cite the plantaris muscle as not necessary to everyday function. The plantaris has thus been used to replace the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) during Tommy John surgery. “Tennis leg” is a common term for what Strasburg suffered.

“It’s something that your body doesn’t really need," Martinez echoed. “Next day he felt fine. He was out there throwing, doesn’t bother him at all. We watched him land and everything was fine. After the game, we asked him, he said that never was an issue.”

The issue, as Martinez and Strasburg described, was Strasburg flying open during his delivery. That’s why many of his misses were glove side — often low and away to righties — and he couldn’t finish hitters. Strasburg has one bullpen session before starting against the Astros again Monday. He plans to test some mechanical tweaks, hoping to sharpen his secondary pitches while strengthening his arm.

And he will do all that on a ruptured (and healed) plantaris.