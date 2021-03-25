The United States has fielded good teams since the 1990s, but on paper at least, none compares to the current ensemble. Soon, the youngsters will be asked to meet a heightened forecast.

The maturation process continued off the beaten path Thursday with a friendly against a Caribbean foe in a small, empty stadium in central Europe. The outcome — a 4-1 victory over Jamaica in Wiener Neustadt, Austria — extended the U.S. unbeaten streak to 7-0-1, though largely against light opponents in inconsequential matches.

They’ll visit Northern Ireland on Sunday before things heat up — and expectations rise.

The Nations League final four, and a possible showdown with nemesis Mexico, comes in June. The Gold Cup starts in July. And qualifying for the 2022 World Cup commences in September with 14 matches stuffed into five windows over seven months.

A ticket to Qatar is mandatory.

“It’s a process that leads to these big events,” Coach Gregg Berhalter said. “It’s hard for me to say, ‘Okay, now we’re there.’ I don’t see it like that. ... This is a work in progress.”

Getting most of the top European-based players together this week was progress. Pandemic travel protocols pulled away players who were initially summoned. Others will have to skip the second match on the tour. One was called up, withdrawn, then allowed to report.

Christian Pulisic and Josh Sargent returned from long U.S. absences, caused by multiple factors, and multinational Yunus Musah, 18, made his first appearance since committing to the U.S. program.

Sergiño Dest, fresh off a two-goal performance for Barcelona, scored in sensational fashion before halftime, a goal of such quality, club teammate Lionel Messi should offer a toast.

Gio Reyna, an 18-year-old attacker and son of former U.S. players, made his third appearance. Brenden Aaronson, a 20-year-old midfielder in his third match, was influential from the moment he entered at the start of the second half and scored the second goal.

Sargent was the provider, turning neatly in the box and crossing to Aaronson making a near-post run.

Veteran Sebastian Lletget, one of just three MLS players called into this squad, added two late goals.

Berhalter did not have everyone he would have liked: Weston McKennie (Juventus) and Paul Arriola (Swansea City, on loan from D.C. United) are nursing minor injuries, and Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig) and Tim Weah (Lille) were withdrawn by their respective clubs.

Nonetheless, Berhalter offered another glimpse into what his ultimate lineup would look like (three forwards, three midfielders) and how he wants to play: pressuring the opponent when it has the ball in its own end, transitioning quickly and utilizing the immense skill-set of, among other combinations, Pulisic and Dest on the left side.

The Americans were not very good on set pieces and conceded a counterattacking goal. But they got better as the match transpired and teased viewers with moments of sumptuous soccer.

Dest, 20, gave a masterclass performance. A natural right back, he lined up on the left because Berhalter has an abundance of options on the right. From the start, Dest was clever and confident overlapping and joining the attack.

“I have mood swings,” he said. “Sometimes I like to play on the left side, sometimes I like to play on the right side. It doesn’t really matter to me.”

In the 34th minute, Dest scored his first U.S. goal. With the team transitioning out of its end, he collected Musah’s pass near midfield, breezed 25 yards, cut inside and stung a 30-yard shot that blazed into the far side of the net.

“Sergiño’s sick!” Aaronson said. “We needed something special, and Sergiño gave that to us.”

The Dest-Pulisic partnership has the potential to be special. It was on display for just 45 minutes Thursday because, in a planned move, Pulisic exited at halftime.

The U.S. team’s most famous player has had a tough season with Chelsea, struggling to play regularly and failing to replicate the form he exhibited in his first Premier League season.

Berhalter’s plan is to build up his fitness level over the course of the week and use him in most of Sunday’s match in Belfast.

“If we can get those two guys passing and moving and having the intention to get behind the backline,” Berhalter said of Dest and Pulisic, “it would be very difficult to handle.”

The same could be said about the team as a whole. The average age of the starting lineup Thursday was less than 24 and the number of appearances averaged 17.

Berhalter introduced a newcomer Thursday, Theoson Siebatcheu, a D.C.-born forward who is also eligible for France and Cameroon. Chris Richards, a 20-year-old Bayern Munich defender on loan this spring with Germany’s Hoffenheim, made his second appearance.

Come summer, Berhalter hopes to have all of his top players available and in top form. And at that point, U.S. fans hope to see a new generation carrying a middling program into a new dimension.