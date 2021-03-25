“Today’s discussion really focused around FedEx Field, the existing stadium we’re proposing. It talked about the spectator experience, the field of play and then just the surrounding infrastructure around the stadium,” said Greg O’Dell, president and chief executive of EventsDC, the official events and sports authority for the city.

“It really was presentations about their requirements and then also us being able to in return present the benefits of the stadium and the infrastructure around the stadium.”

The largest World Cup in soccer’s history will be played across Canada, Mexico and the United States in 2026. Mexico and Canada are expected to provide three venues apiece in what will be the first World Cup shared by three countries. FedEx Field is among 17 venues in the running for about 10 U.S. slots.

Sixteen other U.S. areas are in contention, including Baltimore, whose bid features M&T Bank Stadium. The others include New York, Los Angeles, Houston, Miami, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Orlando, Cincinnati and Seattle.

O’Dell and his team made their opening presentation to FIFA in July, pitching the city under the theme “United by the Game.” The bid includes proposed practice sites at Audi Field, Maryland SoccerPlex, Trinity Washington University and the fields near RFK Stadium. FIFA Fan Fest — a large-scale watch party for all tournament matches — would take place on the Mall, between Third and 12th streets and along a portion of Pennsylvania Avenue near the Capitol.

Thursday’s meeting focused on plans to host matches at FedEx Field. The venue, nearly 24 years old, was one of eight stadiums to host the 1999 Women’s World Cup.

RFK Stadium, which hosted 1994 World Cup games and the 2003 Women’s World Cup, is due to be razed, perhaps as soon as later this year.

O’Dell anticipates an in-person visit to showcase the area and FedEx Field later this year. In the short term, DC2026, the group entrusted with securing matches for the Washington area, will work to address feedback received Thursday and any guidance from FIFA on the bid.

“In terms of engaging our community across the city to support this bid, there are things that we’ll do irrespective of what FIFA’s next steps are,” O’Dell said. “So all those things we’ll be working on in the coming months, as it culminates into hopefully a final discussion and hopefully acceptance from FIFA of our proposal.”