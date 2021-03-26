The Eagles emerged with the 12th overall pick next month, plus a first-round choice next year.

It’s relatively rare but not unprecedented for NFL teams to make blockbuster trades of draft picks so far in advance of draft night. The 49ers, Dolphins and Eagles apparently couldn’t wait.

AD

In the first trade, the Dolphins sent the No. 3 pick to the 49ers for the 12th choice, a third-round selection next year and first-rounders in 2022 and ’23. The terms were confirmed by a person familiar with the trade parameters.

AD

In the second trade, announced by the Eagles, Philadelphia sent the No. 6 choice and a fifth-round pick this year to Miami for the No. 12 selection, a fourth-rounder this year and a first-rounder in 2022.

The trade by the 49ers moves them into position to potentially select one of the draft’s prized quarterbacks. The Jacksonville Jaguars have the first overall pick and widely are expected to use it on Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The New York Jets possess the No. 2 choice. They have Sam Darnold at quarterback but could be ready to move on. If the Jets keep the pick and opt for a quarterback, they could go with BYU’s Zach Wilson or Ohio State’s Justin Fields.

AD

That could leave the 49ers with the next quarterback on their draft board, potentially whichever quarterback is left between Wilson and Fields or perhaps North Dakota State’s Trey Lance.

AD

There has been speculation about the 49ers perhaps parting this offseason with Jimmy Garoppolo, the quarterback who started the Super Bowl for them at the conclusion of the 2019 season. But it appeared Friday that the 49ers’ initial plan was to keep Garoppolo, at least for the immediate future.

The Dolphins’ move down out of the top three could be interpreted as a further vote of confidence in quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was taken fifth overall in last year’s NFL draft. Coach Brian Flores went to Tagovailoa as the starter during Tagovailoa’s rookie season and stuck with him even after veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick thrived in a relief role in some games in which Tagovailoa struggled. But Flores and the Dolphins apparently remain convinced that Tagovailoa is their franchise quarterback.

AD

The Eagles’ move down likewise could be interpreted as a signal they’re not looking at one of the top draft-eligible quarterbacks as a potential alternative to Jalen Hurts. With Carson Wentz having been traded to the Indianapolis Colts, Hurts is the presumptive starter heading into the 2021 season. The Eagles just signed veteran Joe Flacco as a prospective backup.