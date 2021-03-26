Kuznetsov has since responded to the challenge after the pair’s conversation, which was “pretty honest,” according to Laviolette. Kuznetsov has three goals and six assists in his last eight games. And Laviolette said that lately, he has noticed his presence on the ice.

“The game has to match the request and what players want,” Laviolette said. “Everybody wants to play in the last five minutes and so the game has to match [what] I’m seeing on the ice … he was looking for opportunity and I gave it to him, but prior to that, his game was in line with deserving of playing those minutes.”

Kuznetsov scored two goals, including the game-winner, in Washington’s 4-3 win over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. He said his uptick in play has been in part of his better understanding of Laviolette’s system and getting back into shape after dealing with coronavirus symptoms earlier in the year.

Being on the ice consistently and getting back into a routine has helped his game.

“I need to skate a lot,” Kuznetsov said. “Since I was a kid, I love to be on the ice for a long time. Those long practices that coach having right now, it’s actually helped me a lot. I like to be on the ice, and that’s my life out there.”

He played 8:22 in the third period Thursday night, second-most on the team behind captain Alex Ovechkin. He also took the game’s final faceoff with 3.6 seconds left in the team’s defensive zone with a one-goal lead — an indicator of Laviolette’s heightened trust level.

“Coach trust me more right now and he give me some opportunities that I’ve been asking for and he give me chances,” Kuznetsov said. “So far I hope that I do everything he wants … if you’re gonna play better every day coach will give you more time for sure and I thank [him] for that."

Kuznetsov is one of the four Caps players — including Ovechkin, Dmitry Orlov and Ilya Samsonov — who missed a significant amount of time early in the season because of coronavirus protocols. Kuznetsov was off the ice from Jan. 20 to Feb. 8 and missed eight games.

“All of those players definitely got derailed a little bit, as other players have across the league,” Laviolette said. “It's just the season that we're living in. Just coming out of it they are getting stronger and stronger. They're playing more minutes, they get to skate, they get their legs under them, they get touches with the puck, they get put in situations.”

Ovechkin missed four games during that stretch and has lately started to heat up, notching eight goals in his past nine games. Orlov has also recently seen his game flourish on the second defensive pairing with Justin Schultz.

“[Orlov’s] game for me has turned from the start of the year to now where he has been playing his best hockey,” Capitals assistant coach Kevin McCarthy said. “More like the Orlov like we all knew and saw and I think he is getting better and better in his game.”

Kuznetsov’s play was up and down after his initial return. He scored one goal in his first game back on Feb. 14, but did not score again until March 15. He also missed two games at the end of February because of an upper-body injury. Now, with injuries and coronavirus symptoms finally behind him, his play has been steady.

“Recently for me what I notice is his skating,” Laviolette said. “He’s attacking the game, he has a high skill level so for me, it’s about the speed and the skating that pushes things where he becomes hard to play against, he becomes hard to defend.”