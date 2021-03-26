Gonzalez, who earlier this month signed a minor league deal with his hometown Miami Marlins, on Thursday announced his retirement via Instagram after 13 big league seasons.

“I gave it one last fight, unfortunately my body wasn’t keeping up with my mind lol,” the 35-year-old left-hander wrote in part, five days after the Nationals tagged him for seven runs on eight hits in one-third of an inning of relief in a spring training game.

A Hialeah, Fla. native, Gonzalez didn’t choose D.C. as a free agent like Jayson Werth did, but he embraced the city and its fan base all the same after arriving in a trade with the Athletics three days before Christmas in 2011. By at least one measure, the deal, which sent A.J. Cole, Tommy Milone, Derek Norris and Brad Peacock to Oakland, was the greatest swap in Nationals history.

“I’m definitely the type of guy, I don’t want to let you down,” Gonzalez said after signing a contract extension less than a month after the trade. “I will do anything and everything I can to make sure you got exactly what you wanted. And I love the pressure situations. Give me the baseball.”

Gonzalez took the baseball almost every fifth day for the next seven years, going 86-65 with a 3.62 ERA. He was a model of durability, making one trip to the disabled list with the Nationals. Only five pitchers made more starts than Gonzalez’s 213 during that span.

In his first year in D.C., Gonzalez went 21-8 with a 2.89 ERA, giving Washington its first 20-game winner since Bob Porterfield in 1953. The season culminated with the Nationals’ first playoff berth.

When Gonzalez, who always wore his heart on his sleeve, was locked in and locating his big curveball, he was fun to watch. When he wasn’t, the results were maddening — one could practically see the wheels in his head spinning as he labored through walk-laden starts.

Such was the case in the playoffs. Gonzalez was winless with a 4.78 ERA in six postseason starts for Washington, including a pair of devastating, series-deciding losses. In Game 5 of the 2012 NLDS against the Cardinals, Gonzalez lasted only five innings after being staked to a 6-0 lead. St. Louis went on to win, 9-7. In Game 5 of the 2017 NLDS against the Cubs, he allowed three runs in three innings of an eventual 9-8 defeat.

Still, Gonzalez was a cog in the rotation for four playoff teams, a fan favorite and a bright clubhouse presence. As Washington celebrated its first NL East title in 2012 on the field at Nationals Park, Gonzalez lovingly referred to Nationals principal owner Mark Lerner, who was recovering from foot surgery, as “the pimp with the limp.” He once helped the grandson of Johnny Holliday, the former Nationals broadcaster and fellow South Florida native, ask his girlfriend to prom. At spring training in 2015, Gonzalez worked 11 “meows” into an interview with Dan Kolko.

Gonzalez was a delight to watch at the plate, too. In his second start with the Nationals, he singled to left field off Mat Latos for his first major league hit, and couldn’t hide his excitement as the home crowd gave him a standing ovation.

“I had never been on base,” Gonzalez said afterward. “All you can do is smile.”

Four months later, Gonzalez pitched the first nine-inning complete game of his career and hit his first home run in a win over the Astros at Minute Maid Park. He would hit two more home runs with Washington, including one at Citi Field in 2014 that resulted in him sprinting around the bases, unsure whether the ball had cleared the fence.

In a cost-saving mood amid a disappointing season, the Nationals dealt Gonzalez to the Brewers at the 2018 trade deadline. He pitched in 19 games for Milwaukee in 2019 and 12 for the White Sox last year.

Signing with Miami was a dream come true for Gonzalez, who grew up less than 10 miles from where Marlins Park now stands. The ballpark was the site of one of the finest performances of his career. On July 31, 2017, Gonzalez walked off the mound to a standing ovation after losing a no-hit bid in the ninth inning of Washington’s 1-0 win. It was an emotional night. Before the game, Gonzalez visited with the family of his friend Jose Fernandez, the Marlins ace who was killed in a boating accident the previous September. On what would have been Fernandez’s 25th birthday, his family was attending its first game since his death.

“It was just a very special day to see the family, to see Jose’s little girl,” Gonzalez, who warmed up with a ball marked with Fernandez’s initials and No. 16, said after the game. “I was holding his baby a little bit. It was just real special, and I know it felt the same way for them. It was just one of those days where you just want to get it over with because you know it’s such an emotional day, and I was just blessed to have the kind of support here.”

In his Instagram post, Gonzalez thanked all of the teams he played for during his career, and said he will forever be grateful for his “incredible” seven years in D.C.