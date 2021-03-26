“We love O,” GCU Coach Bryce Drew said in a statement. “He was the heartbeat of our team with his vibrant, energetic personality. I cannot put into words the hurt and sadness we all feel, but we know he is in heaven and that gives us great joy to know we will be together again.”

Frayer helped the Antelopes reach their first NCAA tournament this year, after the school, which moved up to Division I in 2013, won its first Western Athletic Conference tournament. The 6-foot-6 senior forward had eight points, five assists, three rebounds, three blocks and a steal as GCU lost on Saturday to Iowa in the first round.

AD

AD

In that game, Frayer made his 107th start, third-most since the 'Lopes joined DI, the school said.

“On the court, Oscar was known as the ‘High Flyer’ and will be remembered for his soaring dunks, tenacious defense and game-changing blocked shots,” GCU said in a statement. “Off the court, he will be remembered for his infectious smile, energetic spirit and caring soul that made him one of the most well-liked students on campus.”

After the loss to Iowa, Frayer tweeted: “I bleed purple FOREVER!!!! THANK YOU LOPE NATION for the last 5 years. It’s been nothing less than amazing. from President Mueller, to our coaching staff, to my brothers who I compete with everyday. it’s love FOREVER. 4 Gone.”

AD

“Man, I’m at a loss for words and just in shock,” teammate Casey Benson tweeted on Wednesday. “Just watched you play a couple days ago and now you’re gone. You were one-of-a-kind and one of the most upbeat and energetic people I’ve ever been around. Could put a smile on anyone’s face. Love you, O.”

According to the Arizona Republic, GCU confirmed that the accident occurred in Lodi, Calif., approximately 80 miles west of where Frayer grew up in the Oakland area. The newspaper cited a report from the California Highway Patrol of a crash in Lodi at approximately 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in which a Subaru SUV veered off the road and collided with the back of a CHP vehicle. Two officers at the scene suffered major injuries while the Subaru struck a tree and became engulfed in flames.

AD

An employee at the CHP’s Stockton office reached late Thursday evening confirmed that the crash killed three occupants of the Subaru but was unable to confirm their identities.

AD

Frayer was seven years old when his father died in a car crash, according to GCU. Developing an interest in basketball helped him through the rest of his childhood, and he parlayed his skill and notable athleticism into three straight years as a starter for the 'Lopes until he became academically ineligible for what would have been his senior season.

“I thought basketball was over with,” Frayer recalled in December, but he was able to get back on track academically and return to the team, and the sport, that he loved.