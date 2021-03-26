In his debut season with the Leafs, 2018-19, he finished 16th overall in points with 88 in 82 games. He scored 47 goals that year and led the league in even-strength tallies (37). A year later he managed 26 goals in 63 games (and added 34 assists). This season he has just nine goals in 33 contests, a 24-goal pace over a traditional 82-game campaign which would be his lowest scoring output since 2013-14, a season cut short when he suffered a knee injury during the Olympic quarterfinals.

It’s easy to criticize Tavares for his lack of production, especially in light of his $11 million cap hit, but he’s producing the same as he usually does just with a stretch of bad luck.

Tavares has produced 91 individual scoring chances at even strength this season, the third-most on the team after stars Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. He is tied for 8th overall among all forwards but more importantly more than a third of those chances (41 percent) occur in the slot or the crease, a highly-coveted area where goals are statistically easier to come by. For example, shots from the high-danger areas convert at a rate of 18 percent and yet Tavares is converting from that area at a career low six percent at even strength (four goals), about half his success rate from any other season. For context, shots from anywhere outside of high-danger areas convert at a rate of five percent, suggesting Tavares’s shooting is snakebit.

Teammate Zach Hyman, who is good but not on the same skill level as Tavares, has roughly the same number of scoring chances (87) and a similar ratio of those from the high-danger area (41, 47 percent). He has eight goals at even strength. Another teammate, Alexander Kerfoot, has less than half as many chances produced (41 overall, 17 from the high-danger areas) but one more goal tallied than Tavares.

Of the 11 NHL skaters that are within five high-danger scoring chances of Tavares, nine have scored more even-strength goals. Seven of those nine skaters have at least twice as many goals scored than Tavares. That kind of comparison demonstrates how players can cash in on those close-in shot attempts.

Even if we limit our comparison to the seven other forwards with a cap hit of $10 million or more we can see Tavares is doing the right things but just not reaping the rewards. Connor McDavid leads this group with 17 expected goals, meaning, based on his shot volume and shot quality, we would expect a player to have 17 total goals scored by now at even strength, on the power play and penalty kill. That equates to 1.4 expected goals per 60 minutes of ice time. Matthews is second among this group with 14 expected goals, a rate of 1.3 expected goals per 60 minutes. Right behind him is Tavares with 12 expected goals or 1.3 expected goals per 60 minutes.

McDavid and Matthews each have 21 actual goals scored, almost triple Tavares’s total. That’s a strong signal Tavares is close to going on a substantial goal-scoring streak, provided his ice time and linemates remain on a consistent level with the year thus far.