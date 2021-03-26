The plan would ensure that each NFL team would play an international game at least once every eight years. It would give the NFL certainty in its scheduling of international games and it would provide an inventory of games to aid the league’s goal of increasing the sport’s popularity overseas.
Other teams also could volunteer to play international games, in addition to the four that would be guaranteed annually under the NFL’s new plan.
NFL team owners are expected to vote next week, during a set of remote meetings scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, to implement a 17-game regular season beginning with the 2021 season. The move to a 17-game season is expected to be accompanied by a reduction of the preseason from four to three games per team. The league and owners are empowered under their collective bargaining agreement with the NFL Players Association to put a 17-game season into effect as soon as this fall. The completion of the NFL’s lucrative new TV and streaming deals was seen as a final step toward putting the 17-game season into effect this year.
Under a scheduling formula for a 17-game season ratified by the owners in December, the 17th game is to be an out-of-conference game based on the divisional order of finish from the previous season. AFC teams and NFC teams are to alternate annually between teams in a conference having eight or nine home games in a given season.