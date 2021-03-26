Maintaining the momentum of that magical run would be hard under any circumstances, but the Stallions hoped to do it after an extended offseason with a new coach at the helm. Despite the changes, they wanted a chance to show that they were still the Class 6 team to beat.

“This whole team has been hungry,” senior defensive back Samuel Dankah said. “We were just waiting for them to say that we can play. Finally found a way, and now we want to show off our work in the games.”

AD

The Stallions (5-0) have done just that this season, with Friday night’s 56-7 victory at Fairfax only the latest piece of evidence.

AD

“I know that, as a new head coach to a defending state champion program, I was eager to get out here and prove that we’re still the same team,” Coach Tynan Rolander said. “But all those kids were especially champing at the bit to put football pads back on and play.”

After nine years as an assistant under area football luminary Gerry Pannoni, Rolander was named to the position a year ago after Pannoni announced he was leaving for a school in New Mexico. He took over just one week before the coronavirus pandemic shut down all of high school athletics. The year since was filled mostly with virtual or distanced workouts, but it gave Rolander time to grow comfortable in the top job.

AD

“I hadn’t thought about it like that because I spent most of my time from when I got the job thinking about how to keep the kids involved during a pandemic,” he said. “But it was definitely helpful to have a little more time to get adjusted.”

AD

On the field, one of the biggest changes from last season is at quarterback. The Stallions replaced All-Met signal-caller Matt Dzierski with senior Charlie Miska, a Virginia commit who played running back last season. On Friday, he showed off his dual-threat ability, throwing for two touchdowns and running for another.

“Not much has changed,” Miska said. “The culture is still the same and it’s continually getting better.”

AD

The Stallions’ defense, widely celebrated last season, lost a bevy of talent to graduation. Rolander estimated that the average size on the defensive front is at least 50 pounds lighter this season. But they have proved just as stingy, successfully shutting down Fairfax (1-4) after an early touchdown.

As they disrupted the Lions time and again, the Stallions’ offense put up 56 unanswered points. On both sides of the ball, South County looked like a program that is still hungry.