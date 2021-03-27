The ball smacked the rim, and the large group of scattered fans who had made their famed pig noises exhaled, then exulted. Arkansas, a No. 3 seed that spent much of the evening chasing the underdog and weathering another 25 points from Abmas, would win this South Region semifinal and make off for the Elite Eight.

It would play Baylor in a match that looked like something from the old Southwest Conference (1914-96), when people could sit around watching basketball and talking about football recruiting. It would reach this rare juncture in the second year since coach Eric Musselman left Nevada, and for the first time since the great Nolan Richardson sat in style and authenticity on the sideline for a run to the 1995 title game against UCLA. And it would celebrate not only its comeback from 12 points down with 15:26 to play, but its winning possession when Davonte Davis stepped around a defender and made a tough 12-footer from the left of the key with three seconds left.

Before that, well, damned if madness, that treasured property of March, hadn’t spent Saturday evening just about finding its way to another epitome. For much of the evening inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse, it looked very much like the Elite Eight beginning Monday would get all giddy and allow in a team toting along a seeding of No. 15. It looked like it would have the wild civility to include an Oral Roberts that finished fourth in the Summit League before blaring through the conference tournament plus bigwigs Ohio State and Florida.

That would be an oddball. That would be a wonder. That would be a first. No team seeded lower than No. 12 had ever made the Elite Eight. But that didn’t quite happen after all, because Arkansas found itself and its lopsided advantage under the boards. Repeatedly through the second half, through the comeback from 46-34 behind to 66-62 ahead, and through a further recovery when Oral Roberts went back ahead 69-68 with 1:48 left, the Razorbacks (25-6) relied on their dominance under the boards.

It counterbalanced their frequent disorder.

Sure, they held Kevin Obanor, who had scored 30 and 28 points the last two games, to 12 points on 4-for-7 shooting, numbers that suggested a good clamp being applied. But mostly they helped themselves to the same advantage that swarmed Oral Roberts when the two met on Dec. 20, when Arkansas also trailed by 12 in the second half. That night, they had 24 offensive rebounds to seven, and this night, they had 18 to six, part of a 46-35 rebounding edge in all. Their 22 points from Jalen Tate, 16 points from Davis, 14 points from Moses Moody and 12 from Justin Smith included a wealth of put-backs.

Finally, they had a game tied at 70, and they had Tate dribbling and dribbling on the left side. He finally made his way toward the lane, then passed across to Davis, who navigated a tough spot for a tough shot, 3.1 seconds to the end.