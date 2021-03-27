The top-seeded Bears and their stout defense thrived, forcing Villanova into a sloppy performance, and Baylor’s 62-51 win in the Sweet 16 sends Coach Scott Drew’s group into the Elite Eight to face No. 3 Arkansas or No. 15 Oral Roberts in the South Region. Now the Bears, who can usually shoot as well as they defended against Villanova, will continue their quest for a Final Four berth, a defining accomplishment the program has not achieved since 1950.

Baylor, the best three-point shooting team in the country, struggled to make shots from deep all evening, perhaps making their victory all the more impressive. The Bears instead had to attack the basket to counter their 3-for-19 clip from behind the arc and their inability to get to the free throw line. But then there was that defense, the calling card for this group and the way they grinded out yet another tournament win.

Davion Mitchell, the Bears’ best defender, also fueled his team on the offensive end, finishing with 14 points on 7-for-13 shooting. Baylor leaned on a well-balanced attack, with eight players scoring and Adam Flagler adding a team-high 16 points off the bench. With starting forwards Mark Vital and Flo Thamba in foul trouble, a situation that could have doomed the Bears’ comeback effort, Matthew Mayer offered help off the bench — six points in 13 minutes,

The Bears forced Villanova to commit an uncharacteristic 16 turnovers, and Baylor scored 22 points off those mistakes. After the Wildcats jumped out to a seven-point lead at halftime, the Wildcats only shot 37.5 percent from the field in the final 20 minutes and they missed all nine attempts from three-point range.

Leaning on its defense, Baylor chipped away at Villanova’s advantage after the break. The Bears had to attack the rim while they struggled to hit three-pointers, but with that commitment to driving inside, the Bears tied the game with 11:56 remaining and gradually exerted their control from there.

Villanova has had to adjust during the most important time of the season because of the loss of Collin Gillespie — the team’s point guard, best player and senior leader who tore his MCL earlier this month. The Villanova staff and players “were all just so comfortable with him leading the way for us in everything we did,” Coach Jay Wright said before the Sweet 16 matchup, adding that he’d consult his senior guard when making decisions related to travel or off days.

After Gillespie’s injury on March 3, the Wildcats lost their final regular season game (against Providence) and then their first game in the Big East tournament (against Georgetown). Villanova rebounded in the NCAA tournament, with two double-digit wins, but neither of those matchups, against No. No. 12 Winthrop and No. 13 North Texas, posed the challenge of this Baylor squad.

Baylor had fallen behind as the team struggled to make shots early — before the Bears adjusted. Baylor leans on three elite, experienced guards — Mitchell, junior Jared Butler, and senior MaCio Teague — and each member of that trio entered this game with more than 14 points per game and a clip of at least 40 percent from deep. But against the Wildcats and their zone defense, Baylor missed 10 of 12 attempts from three in the first half and didn’t improve as the game progressed.

