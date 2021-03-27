But the sentiment does reflect his transformation, as well as his team’s. Giolito is no longer the top prospect trying to prove himself, but a full-blown ace, the Opening Day starter for a team planning to need him in plenty more big games come October.

AD

Similarly, the White Sox are no longer stockpiling talent in hopes of a brighter, distant future. The talent is there, proven with a playoff run in last year’s shortened season. Those around the team now say the trick is turning ability into a dynasty, turning “happy-to-be-here” into a genuine sense of “World-Series-or-bust.”

AD

Anticipating a pivotal season in the franchise’s climb back to relevance, the White Sox spent this offseason bolstering their roster with experience. They added two veterans in Lance Lynn and Adam Eaton. They signed reliever Liam Hendriks to close. They named Tony La Russa, who has won baseball games in five decades, the team’s new manager.

And in the midst of it all, as Chicago looked to replace longtime pitching coach Don Cooper, Giolito had an idea. He called anyone who would listen and made his case: The guy the White Sox needed, Giolito insisted, was … his old high school pitching coach.

AD

“I was talking with Tony [La Russa]. I was talking with our front office, endorsing Ethan [Katz] as much as I could,” Giolito said. “But at the end of the day, I knew that once he got an interview he’ll take it from there. He’ll impress them, which is what he did.”

Major League Baseball players are not quick to give respect, and seeing a front office heed a young star’s pleas to bring in a coach from his teen years would almost undoubtedly inspire a few sideways glances in any clubhouse, let alone one hoping for a title.

Ethan Katz didn’t come out of nowhere, though. Since coaching Giolito, Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty, and Braves starter Max Fried at Harvard-Westlake School in Los Angeles, he worked his way up to the big leagues with successful stints at the lower levels of the Angels’ organization, then in High-A and Class-AA in the Mariners’ organization. Before the 2020 season, he was named assistant pitching coach for the San Francisco Giants.

AD

AD

And Giolito was adamant: Katz would be perfect for the job.

“He’s taken ownership of this analytics new wave. As soon as that started becoming bigger and bigger in baseball, he studied it all. He knows all those numbers mean,” Giolito said. “But at the same time, he has the old-school pitching coach approach that baseball players like. He’s got drills in his back pocket to correct certain things. He’s not afraid to tell it like it is.”

Katz has never led a pitching staff with expectations as high as this. Chicago’s rotation seems likely to include Giolito, World Series winner Lynn, Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel, Dylan Cease, a 25-year-old righty with Cy Young potential, and bounce-back candidate Carlos Rodón. Their bullpen to start the season will include 2020 Cy Young candidate Hendriks, young fireballers Garrett Crochet, Michael Kopech, and Codi Heuer. He will have to mold talent and preserve it, teaching while also winning.

And he will have to do all that under the meticulous eye of La Russa, who spent much of his career working with just one handpicked pitching coach — Dave Duncan, who was with him in St. Louis, Oakland and in a previous stint with the White Sox. When La Russa sat in his first interview with Katz, a man nearly 40 years his junior, he heard echoes.

AD

AD

“I kept thinking that the way he presented, the way he spoke — no noise, lot of detail — he reminds me of Dave,” La Russa said. “His work ethic and attention to detail is just outstanding.”

Giolito said the main lesson Katz taught him in high school: focus on every single throw. He pushed Giolito and his teammates to treat every bullpen session as a competition, every game of catch like a showcase.

“He’s brought that here,” said Giolito, who said Katz has brought in batters to stand-in on bullpens and stretched strings around the strike zone so pitchers can hone their command. Most MLB spring training bullpen sessions are not quite so granular, but granular is how La Russa thinks, too.

AD

As soon as he got the job, Katz reached out to pitchers on and off the 40-man roster, trying to build relationships, sending video back and forth, analyzing mechanics. When he arrived at spring training, he and La Russa decided to limit the number of pitchers throwing bullpen sessions at any given time to two so those throwing could get plenty of attention.

AD

Early returns have been positive. Cease has looked ready for a breakout with a 0.77 ERA in three starts this spring. Rodón, a former first-round pick who found himself non-tendered in December, pitched so well this spring that he is already on track to claim the fifth spot in the White Sox rotation.

As it happened, Rodon’s success meant former Nationals prospect Reynaldo López was bumped out of the White Sox rotation for now. He was one of two pitchers the Nationals sent to the White Sox along with Giolito in the deal that shipped Eaton to Washington before the 2017 season.

At the time, trading Giolito was surprising but understandable: he had struggled as the Nationals shuttled him and López between Class AAA and the big leagues, unable to recalibrate his mechanics and recover the velocity that had made him Washington’s most heralded pitching prospect since Stephen Strasburg.

In 2021, the idea of jettisoning Giolito is unthinkable, though his reemergence was never a given. Four years ago, he hoped the trade would give him a fresh start, a chance to wipe the slate clean and rediscover himself.

AD

AD

“I was like, okay, this is going to be okay,” he remembered thinking at the time.

“It wasn’t okay.”

After getting limited chances in 2017, the White Sox gave Giolito his first chance to pitch a full season in 2018. He pitched to a 6.13 ERA in 32 starts, leading the majors in earned runs and walks allowed — “the worst pitcher in baseball” that year, he says now. Through it all, he would call and text Katz, running things by him, asking questions here and there. After that disastrous 2018 season, they rethought everything.

“It was a different approach from the standpoint of like, ‘okay, what needs to happen to make me get to the point where I want to go?’ And that’s where, you know, obviously the significant changes happened for him,” Katz said.

AD

Giolito overhauled his mechanics with an aim of getting his arm “on time” with the rest of his delivery. He made changes to how he incorporated his lower half, learning how to “ride down the mountain” better. He also turned to sports psychology and a Neurofeedback training program to help hone his mentality. Slowly but surely, everything felt possible again. Since the end of that 2018 season, Giolito has pitched to a 3.43 ERA in 41 starts, been named an all-star and thrown a no-hitter.

AD

“It’s been quite a transformation,” Katz said.

Even so, Giolito said his relationship with Katz in the big league dugout is “oddly similar” to what it was in the Harvard-Westlake days. Katz still forces Giolito to focus on every pitch, still wants him to be competitive in every bullpen. The biggest change?