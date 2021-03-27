Kieboom, a 23-year-old infielder expected to be the team’s regular third baseman when spring training began, was optioned to the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings along with infielder Luis García, outfielder Yadiel Hernandez and relievers Sam Clay and Kyle McGowin.

The club selected the contracts of veterans Hernán Pérez and Jordy Mercer, solidifying their spots on the Opening Day roster. Pérez, a do-everything utility man, had just six plate appearances for the Chicago Cubs in 2020. Mercer, a utility infielder, is 34 and split time with the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers last summer.

AD

AD

To make room for Mercer and Pérez on the 40-man roster, the Nationals designated infielder Jake Noll for assignment. They’ll join a bench that is thinned by Kieboom’s demotion. The Nationals again gave Kieboom a chance to win the third base job. They have hoped for him to stick since Anthony Rendon departed in December 2019. But Kieboom has six hits and 17 strikeouts in 45 at-bats this spring. On Friday, in an exhibition win over the New York Mets, he went 0 for 5 with two strikeouts looking, a microcosm of his camp.

The Nationals’ thinking is that, with Kieboom slumping, it’s best for him to keep training at their alternate site in Fredericksburg, Va. Had they kept him for Opening Day, the ideal outcome was that he finds a rhythm in the majors, where he has a .181 batting average, a .309 on-base percentage and a .232 slugging percentage in 165 plate appearances. The flip side was that he might struggle more and have to get sent down in mid-to-late April. Washington is getting ahead of that possibility.

García, 20, was also in the mix but instead will go to Fredericksburg with Kieboom. With the minor league season delayed, players not on the active roster will wait until May for formal competition.

AD

AD

That leaves Josh Harrison and Starlin Castro as the presumptive starters at second and third. Both players are capable at both spots. Castro, originally signed to play second, has 42 career starts at third, all with the Miami Marlins in 2019. The 31-year-old played there in an exhibition this week before suffering a mild left hamstring strain. Harrison, 33, has experience at second (394 starts) and third (214) and has been raking at the plate this spring with 13 hits, including two doubles and two homers, in 31 at-bats.

If Harrison becomes a regular, the five-man bench is Mercer, Pérez, catcher Alex Avila, first baseman Ryan Zimmerman and outfielder Andrew Stevenson. That was cleared up Saturday, too. The Nationals released outfielder Yasmany Tomás and left-handed reliever T.J. McFarland from their minor league contracts. They also assigned the following players to minor league camp: right-handed pitchers Aaron Barrett, Paolo Espino, Javy Guerra and Todd Peterson; catchers Welington Castillo, Brandon Snyder and Blake Swihart; infielder Adrián Sanchez; and outfielders Gerardo Parra and Carlos Tocci.

Those players will remain in the organization for now. Guerra and Parra were the two who had a shot to make the club. But their reassignment solidifies Stevenson as the fourth outfielder (instead of Parra) and Luis Avilán as the last reliever (instead of Guerra).

AD

AD

Avilán, a nonroster invitee to camp, is a 31-year-old lefty who made 10 appearances for the New York Yankees in 2020. He still needs a spot on the 40-man roster to be activated. The Nationals have 29 players left in major league camp, and among them are pitchers Rogelio Armenteros and Seth Romero. Armenteros, who has been sidelined with arm soreness, last pitched March 1. Romero has yet to appear in an exhibition.

To clear space for Avilán, Armenteros could go to the 60-day injured list, depending on the severity of his arm soreness. Or the Nationals could designate another player for assignment. Here’s a projected 26-man roster with Avilán on the team and reliever Will Harris beginning the year on the IL:

Starting pitchers: Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Patrick Corbin, Jon Lester, Joe Ross

AD

AD

Relief pitchers: Brad Hand, Daniel Hudson, Tanner Rainey, Wander Suero, Kyle Finnegan, Luis Avilán, Erick Fedde, Austin Voth

Catchers: Yan Gomes, Alex Avila

Infielders: Josh Bell, Starlin Castro, Trea Turner, Josh Harrison, Ryan Zimmerman, Hernán Pérez, Jordy Mercer

Outfielders: Kyle Schwarber, Victor Robles, Juan Soto, Andrew Stevenson

The Nationals have considered carrying nine relievers in April. The idea would be to hedge against their starters, namely Lester, potentially being unable to shoulder a normal innings load. But with Fedde and Voth going to the bullpen, they should be able to cover extra outs. The questions, then, are at second, third and how the bench is deployed.