“Not only did we win, but we got some really, really good news,” Martinez said of Harris following a 7-3 exhibition victory over the New York Mets. “So we’re excited about that.”

Harris’s updated diagnosis did not come without confusion. On March 13, Harris appeared in a B game and felt numbness in the fingers on his right hand. He went to a doctor in West Palm Beach, Fla. and was told he had a blood clot in his right arm. Martinez called it a “small” blood clot.

Then Harris received a second opinion from Dr. Robert Thompson at Washington University of St. Louis, after which Martinez told reporters Friday afternoon that Harris underwent a procedure to have the clot removed and promised more information once he spoke to the Nationals’ medical staff. Then, on Friday night, Martinez gave another update in which he said there was in fact no clot after all, and that Harris should return sooner than expected.

Before leaving camp for St. Louis, Harris did everything he could aside from throwing. He stayed in the weight room and trained his legs. He aimed to shorten his eventual path back to the mound. But now it has been just two weeks since Harris last pitched in a game. That’s a short stretch that could have been much longer.

“He’s huge for our team and what he does, especially in the back end of that bullpen,” Martinez said. “It was great news. When they told me that, I was pumped up.”

Upon arriving in D.C., Harris has to go through intake screening and quarantine until he receives a negative coronavirus test result. That will set him back for at least a couple more days. It’s very likely he begins the season at the Nationals’ alternate site in Fredericksburg, Va., building up his arm strength.

The team has waffled between carrying eight or nine relievers on its Opening Day roster. Without Harris, whose $8 million salary is the second highest in the bullpen, Martinez may have to reach for creative solutions. Starters Erick Fedde and Austin Voth made relief appearances this week. Lefty Luis Avilán and righty Javy Guerra, two nonroster veterans, looked sharp in their last outings. Righty Kyle McGowin and lefty Sam Clay, both on the 40-man roster, are also in the mix.