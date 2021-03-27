March Madness returns on Saturday afternoon when both the women’s and men’s basketball tournaments kick off their respective Sweet 16s. On the women’s side, top-seeded UConn faces No. 5 Iowa in the River Walk region at 1 p.m. on ABC, while a pair of Cinderellas — No. 8 Loyola Chicago and No. 12 Oregon State — meet in the Midwest region at 2:40 p.m. on CBS.