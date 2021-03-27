What to read about March Madness 2021
Men’s bracket | Women’s bracket
Analysis and news
• Men’s Sweet 16 takeaways: The Pac-12 is soaring, the Big Ten was a flop, and the favorites remain
• March Madness has long been the NCAA’s Magic Eraser. This time it’s a highlighter.
• Three teams that can win the women’s NCAA tournament (besides Stanford and UConn)
• As complaints of gender inequity mount, NCAA President Mark Emmert agrees to a review
• How the NCAA tournament built its ‘bubble’ in Indianapolis
• Sally Jenkins: The NCAA’s shell game is the real women’s basketball scandal
• Barry Svrluga: Bad news for the NCAA and its March Madness scam: The ‘amateurs’ are onto them
Read deeper
• Buddy Boeheim thought he would just be a role player. His role now is Syracuse’s leading man.
• Michigan’s Naz Hillmon knows all about inequity. Her mother and grandmother lived it.
• Juwan Howard’s first banners at Michigan came down. He’s ready to hang another one.
• Dawn Staley, another title in sight, won’t stop speaking out: ‘I can’t not do it’
• How Connecticut freshman Paige Bueckers is breaking college basketball
• Perfect shots forever: 40 years of men’s NCAA tournament buzzer-beatersShow More