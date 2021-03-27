Once the Beavers put their toothy zone defense on mighty Loyola Chicago to win, 65-58, in a Midwest Region semifinal in Bankers Life Fieldhouse, and the Ramblers most certainly could not shoot over it, an Oregon State team that faced the all-or-nothing of having to win its conference tournament — or else! — reached the doorstep of the Final Four. It’s the first Oregon State team to appear in an Elite Eight since 1982 when the Hall of Famer Ralph Miller coached it and the Hall of Famers John Thompson Jr. and freshman Patrick Ewing throttled it.

Tally it up, and it’s coming fast: Starting on March 11 in Las Vegas in clearly the country’s most fearsome men’s basketball neighborhood, the Pac-12, the Beavers have traveled the hard wilds of brackets through UCLA by 83-79 in overtime, Oregon by 75-64, Colorado by 70-68, a No. 5 seed Tennessee by 70-56, an excellent No. 5 seed Oklahoma State with Cade Cunningham by 80-70, and a fellow darling in No. 8 seed Loyola Chicago. They’re the second No. 12 seed ever to reach the last eight, and the first in 19 long years since Missouri.

“Their minds are clear,” said seventh-year coach Wayne Tinkle, whose fifth NCAA Tournament team at Montana and Oregon State has gone from 11-11 on Feb. 25 to 20-12 on Saturday night. And: “There’s so much trust in that locker room.” And: “Our team, overall, has really played calmly.” And: “They really believe this is our time.”

“It’s an amazing feeling to be part of this,” said leading scorer Ethan Thompson, the Los Angeleno who got 22 points and four assists. “‘Beaver Nation’ has waited a long time.”

Where Loyola Chicago had deprogrammed No. 1 seed Illinois, Oregon State deprogrammed Loyola Chicago. Harrowing numbers glared upward from the Ramblers’ stats, especially a three-point section that clunked and clanged well into the game with percentages like 7.7 and 13.3 before ending on 21.7 (5-for-23), amid 33.3 percent (18-for-54) on all the shots, most of them challenged. Their 6-foot-9 engine of fight and finesse, Cameron Krutwig, got 14 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, which seemed Herculean given the traffic routinely crowding him.

“We knew we had to have a different game plan for these guys,” said Tinkle, whose team played man-to-man in previous games and man-to-man sometimes in this game. “They are so good at what they do. If you let them do it, they’re gonna make you look silly.”

They did nibble to within 47-44 with 3:30 left, but the Beavers clearly have learned how to manage such things. They got an audacious 20-footer from Jarod Lucas, who later would double the audacity with a three-pointer from the right side for a 56-49 lead 70 seconds left.

“Very hard scene in our locker room,” said Porter Moser, the coach who led Loyola Chicago to the Final Four in 2018. “Kids cared so much, invested so much.”

It was a stout team felled by a UFO definitely flying after getting picked last in the Pac-12 and getting to March as an afterthought even among afterthoughts. Now Thompson had this commanding look about him and said, “The main focus is just having fun with each other, believing in each other. I just embodied that today and it kind of calmed my nerves.”

Only the most churlish of churls could resent either the Beavers or Ramblers, two distant ships even if Tinkle did grow up as the son of a Loyola Chicago dean of students, teams who had not met since Loyola’s 31-19 win on Dec. 31, 1927, back when people used to spend New Year’s Eves watching 31-19 games.

As they began, defenses menaced and ruled. Shot clocks drained toward zero. The Beavers suffered two violations. The Ramblers suffered two occasions when the ball wandered out of bounds with either a second or two left to shoot. It started to look like tumbleweed might roll across.

By the end of the half, 35 of 47 shots had featured sad endings.

But as the half wore on and Loyola Chicago reached a desolate 16-13 lead, things turned. The Beavers scored the last 11 points to halftime against the nation’s No. 1-ranked defense, ending it when Warith Alatishe, a key with 10 points and 11 rebounds, made a strong move to the right, held himself in the air for a defender to fly by, and sank a short bank shot.