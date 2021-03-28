But he’ll really be facing himself.

That’s why, on the morning after his demotion, Kieboom stayed in a box from 10 a.m. to 1:20. Manager Dave Martinez wants him to relax, to breathe, to stop feeling so much pressure. Kieboom, though, believes he can solve all of this with a bat in his hands. He is 23 and knows no other way.

“Some people say: ‘I want to get away from it, I want to get away from it,’” Kieboom said Sunday afternoon. “But it’s not going anywhere. So I’m going to keep going. I’m going to hit it head on.”

The pressure has lingered since Anthony Rendon left for the Los Angeles Angels in December 2019. The Nationals gave Kieboom a shot to replace Rendon last summer, and Kieboom struggled. They gave him another shot to stick this spring, and he logged six hits in 45 at-bats. He struck out 17 times. He has a .181 batting average, .309 on-base percentage and .232 slugging percentage in 165 career plate appearances. And somehow, he took a step back this month.

That caused a chain reaction for the Nationals’ roster. Starlin Casro, who’s day-to-day with a left hamstring strain, has switched from second to third. Josh Harrison, signed to be a utility man, is expected to play most of the innings at second. The Nationals will carry Jordy Mercer and Hernán Pérez on their bench. Pérez, 30, had just six at-bats for the Chicago Cubs in 2020. Mercer, 34, played nine total games with the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers.

“It was a tough spring for him,” Martinez said of Kieboom on Sunday. “I don’t want to put any limitations on Carter. If we kept him, if we decided we’ll just play him against left-handed pitching, I don’t think that would’ve been the right thing to do. We want him to play every day. We want him to go down there and get tons of at-bats, start getting consistent swings every day, take his walks, stay on the ball, hit the ball to right-center field like he’s done in the past.”

“I feel it, it’s there and I’m closer than I’ve ever been to getting back to that point,” Kieboom reasoned. “Every day, honestly, it could be the day where it all syncs up and that’s the exciting part of it. I’m going to keep a good attitude. I’m going to do what I have to do. If it takes a week, great. If it takes two weeks, takes a month, so be it.”

On Sunday, Kieboom arrived at the facility and went straight to the cage. He took a round of swings and, not feeling right, went inside to watch 30 minutes of video from his best minor league stretches. He struggled with the Class A Potomac Nationals before going on a tear. He was a top prospect who, despite a lot of strikeouts, seemed to click at every level. But he’s been searching for that swing since debuting with the Nationals in late April of 2019.

He spotted some differences, between his old and current self, and headed back out. Troy Gingrich, the Nationals’ minor league hitting coordinator, threw him pitches. Brian Daubach, another minor league hitting coach, sat in a folding chair about 10 feet away. The three chatted during breaks and critiqued Kieboom. He held an invisible bat and showed his mechanics in slow motion. It was close to 90 degrees, making Kibeoom’s shirt a wet rag.

Soon the starters — Josh Bell, Trea Turner, Josh Harrison — trickled to the stadium for an exhibition against the St. Louis Cardinals. A week ago, Kieboom was one of them, hitting eighth, looking for any small tweak to help. When none did, he faced another blast of public criticism. But he understood the noise.

“I don’t let stuff like that necessarily affect me,” Kieboom said of seeing negative comments about him. “People are going to say things. Sometimes they’re not wrong if they want to throw some shade at me and say I’ve been sucking. They ain’t wrong. I know I have.”

So the national anthem was sung, and he kept hitting. Then the lineups were announced, and he kept hitting. Then there was the game’s first cheer — for Jon Lester striking out Tommy Edman — and Kieboom kept hitting. The claps were replaced by wood smacking leather.

It was the sound of pushing through.