“It was something that I really did because I didn't want to be out there like a chicken with his head cut off, being in the wrong spot, things like that, because Russ,” Gafford said with a laugh, “I think he would yell at me.”

Gafford’s healthy fear of point guard Russell Westbrook paid off in a big way in a win against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.

The 6-foot-10 big man seemed always in the right place at the right time to catch a high-arcing lob for a slam or get a hand on the ball at the rim for a block. He had 13 points, made 6 of 7 from the field, pulled in five rebounds, had three blocks and two turnovers in his 13-minute debut.

The Pistons, who have the second-worst record in the NBA, were a friendly first opponent, to be sure. But Gafford's inaugural game held promise of something more than just a highly efficient boost off the bench — his dunks and blocks provided a much-needed kick of energy to a team that's often struggled to create its own this season.

“Oh, that's infectious,” veteran backup center Robin Lopez said. “Obviously, you love seeing your teammates succeed. But a dunk — that's the apex of that, the apex of that feeling. It's immediately infectious. It's contagious.”

Gafford’s ability to play above the rim was the main attraction when Washington traded guard Troy Brown and center Moritz Wagner for Gafford and forward Chandler Hutchison, another young Bulls player. Hutchison had not played for Chicago since early February because of injury and personal reasons, and Wizards Coach Scott Brooks wants the wing to get a few practices under him before throwing him into a game. But Gafford was ready to go.

A lob threat with an impressive vertical, Gafford adds athleticism to Washington's three-center rotation with Lopez and Alex Len in addition to efficiency.

“He definitely gives us something that we haven't had here since I've been here: a guy that can catch above the rim and catch lobs [for] offensive putback dunks,” Brooks said. “Those are obviously high-percentage plays, and we have some playmakers that can create those tough decisions that [opposing] bigs are going to have to think about. And he gets out of screens really quick. He'll protect the paint, use his quickness, use his ability to go vertical and rebound the basketball.”

The Wizards know exactly what they’re going to get with the Arkansas native and former Razorback, for whom Saturday was doubly sweet when he learned in the locker room after the game his college squad had advanced to the Elite Eight in a thriller.

Gafford sticks to what he knows. The center said he tries to approach the game with a defensive mentality first, and his offense is relatively simple. He's taken 77 percent of his shots at the rim this season (and made 78 percent of them). His first points as a Wizard came on an alley-oop dunk from Bradley Beal standing in the corner.

Brooks believes his athleticism will paper over even the occasional subpar assist.

“I just come out and I try to get guys open as much as I can,” Gafford said, “and for Brad and Westbrook, for them having so much attention coming off the pick and rolls and stuff, just [them] getting downhill, being able to throw the lob, it's just the best thing for me. They could throw it to the moon and I'll go up there and bring it back down to Earth.”

Asked about his expectations with the Wizards (16-28), who want to make a playoff push despite sitting 13th in the Eastern Conference, three games out of the play-in tournament, Gafford said his goals are as straightforward as his game. He wants to play to his strengths, provide energy and help solidify Washington's defense.

The second-year pro likened starting a new chapter of his career with the Wizards to taking a shower before bed.

“It’s that feeling,” Gafford said. “You’re about to wake up to another day and have a better opportunity for another door that’s open for you. My main thing is just to make the best of it and not take it for granted. This is another start for me, I’m really excited. I’m holding in a lot of emotions right now, but other than that, I’m ready to come play.”

Westbrook thought so too. There was no yelling on court from Washington’s point guard Saturday.