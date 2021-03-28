Then the pedals fell off.

Gulledge flipped over the handlebars and tumbled to the pavement. As he did, his left thumb twisted and jammed against the ground. It has throbbed ever since, for instance, when he drives or lifts a weight at the gym. And recently, while swapping old stories with his dad, he realized the pain was familiar.

“You know what,” Gulledge recalled telling his father. “The last time my thumb hurt this bad was when I caught Max Scherzer in Fort Worth.”

AD

What else has lasted from Scherzer’s month with the Fort Worth Cats in 2007?

AD

Scherzer, then 22, pitched in just three games for the independent league team. Some scouts kept their reports on the star college pitcher, stashing the notes — mid-90s fastball … intense delivery … wow! — in a stack of crinkled papers. Gulledge, the Cats’ catcher that season, can still see the fastball coming at his mitt, literally humming, before it caught him in the wrong spot. Stan Hough, the Cats’ manager, can still see the blaze behind Scherzer’s blue and brown eyes.

But Scherzer took something bigger from his short stint in unaffiliated ball. He arrived toward the end of a year-long staring contest with the Arizona Diamondbacks, who had drafted him out of Missouri the previous spring — 11th overall — and offered about half the money he sought. At the time, players had until the following May 31 to sign their first contract, re-enroll in school or reenter the draft. Fort Worth was his chance to show the Diamondbacks what they would lose by not paying him.

Now, three Cy Youngs and a World Series title later, he is 36 and entering the final season of a seven-year, $210 million contract with the Washington Nationals. Yet neither time nor success has changed what he learned with the Cats: If he dominates, he will get the deal he wants. He can erase all doubt by throwing a baseball.

AD

AD

“Pitch well and you have every right to earn your value,” Scherzer said in a phone interview this month. “The team can’t do anything about that. Otherwise there are other teams that will honor it. I’ve viewed it like that every other time I’ve been in these contract negotiations. You just can’t blink.”

For a decade, Barry Moss was used to Scott Boras calling most winters.

In 1997, Moss was with the St. Paul Saints, an independent team, when J.D. Drew, a Boras client, joined during post-draft negotiations with the Philadelphia Phillies. In 2006, Moss was with the Cats, serving as their player personnel director, when Luke Hochevar, another Boras client, joined during his post-draft negotiations with the Los Angeles Dodgers. And in 2007, when Scherzer was unsigned, Moss coordinated with Boras to get the right-hander to Fort Worth.

AD

AD

The saga began in February 2006, when Scherzer slammed a door on his right middle finger and cracked open the nail. He pushed through it to face Florida, a top SEC program, in his next start. Then the injured finger led to a mechanical tweak that led to sore biceps. He missed a month, and the red flags went up.

“I came back and pitched at the end of the season, throwing the way I do, and I’m being labeled a future injury risk when we had an accident and I was trying to compete,” Scherzer recalled in another interview. “And it backfired. We basically went into the draft telling teams, like: ‘If you think I’m an injury risk or you want to devalue, don’t draft me. I’m not here to listen to that. I’m a top college pitcher; we’ve seen what the top college pitcher market gets.’ ”

He paused to grin. Then he shook his head.

AD

AD

“And then Arizona drafted me anyway,” Scherzer said. “They wanted a discount.”

Scherzer and Boras wanted a four-year deal worth over $4 million before incentives. The Diamondbacks, though, countered around $2 million and wouldn’t budge. Scherzer’s lifelong dream had quickly dissolved into a fight over money and precedent. Instead of a summer in the minors, he faced hitters in Missouri to stay sharp. Instead of spring training in 2007, he pitched in simulated games at the University of California Irvine, the closest college to Boras’s Orange County headquarters.

By April, when the major league season began, Scherzer had less than two months to sign or go back in the draft. That’s when Boras suggested he head to Fort Worth for a high-stakes tryout. He would call every team to fill the small park with scouts. Scherzer would make the rookie minimum, just $750 per month, plus a meal allowance. And then it was on.

AD

AD

“We knew he could pitch and had some bite on the mound,” said Moss, the Cats’ player personnel director. “Other than that, we just hoped we could fit everyone at the games.”

Texas Rangers scout Jay Eddings had covered Texas for nine years and made the occasional trip to Fort Worth. But with his team picking 24th in 2007 and Scherzer expected to go in the top five if he reentered the draft, Eddings wasn’t sure why he was at LaGrave Field, packed among the other scouts, pointing a radar gun at home plate.

“I thought there was just no way the Diamondbacks weren’t going to figure it out and sign this guy,” Eddings, still a scout for the Rangers, said this month. “He was pumping 95, 96, and we were all comparing notes and making sure we had it right. Back then, that was like throwing 99, 100. He was just lighting it up.”

AD

AD

An estimated 40 scouts, plus a few general managers, came to Fort Worth in mid-May. The typical American Association game drew only three or four. So Hough told the other players, a mix of fringe talent and has-beens, to maybe homer while all the teams were there to see Scherzer.

He was scratched from one appearance because the mound was too slick. His pitch limit, set by Boras and enforced by Hough, was a hard 75 for each outing. After Hochevar fell while fielding a bunt the previous spring, Wayne Terwilliger, a member of the Cats’ staff, required the third baseman to take every ball along the foul line. Caution confined Scherzer to the mound.

But in a later start with the Cats, a game in Lincoln, Neb., Hough was ejected from the dugout and heard footsteps while running out to argue. It was Scherzer charging behind him as backup. Hough quickly went from yelling at the umpire to protecting his temporary ace.

AD

AD

“I had to calm him down and say, ‘I can get thrown out, but you can’t,’ ” Hough said with a laugh. “A lot of people were there to watch him. They didn’t care about me.”

Scherzer threw in a couple of exhibitions and made three recorded starts. He struck out 25 batters and walked four in 16 innings, allowing only one earned run. Around 11 p.m. on May 30, an hour before the deadline to sign, Moss’s phone buzzed with Scherzer’s name on the caller ID.

The worst possibilities shot through Moss’s head: Scherzer’s elbow was sore. He had fallen down the stairs. He was injured on the doorstep of a major contract, and it was the Cats’ fault.

“I don’t know how to say this. . . . I feel so bad,” Moss remembered Scherzer starting, only stoking his fears. “I know you guys were counting on me for this season. But the Diamondbacks came up with an offer, and we’re going to take it.”