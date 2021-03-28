A lot of the smart kids had the No. 4-seeded Seminoles favored in the East Region semifinal downtown here Sunday late afternoon, and a lot of the smart kids had reasons. Not only has Florida State become increasingly formidable in the brackets as Coach Leonard Hamilton’s culture has reached season No. 19, but Michigan had that lousy turn of fate of March 12, the season-ending injury to that vital soul, Isaiah Livers.

Well, three tournament games later, it looks like architect Juwan Howard’s Wolverines have improved on the fly in addition to all their other charms in a 23-4 season, while the Elite Eight will go without an ACC team for the first time since 2014. That’s because Michigan’s defense shone against Florida State after Florida State’s defense had seemed the shiniest prospect in the matchup, but Michigan’s offense added something rarely seen against the Seminoles: actual beauty.

It not only shot 49.2 percent (29-59), or 10 percentage points higher than hapless sorts normally do against the Seminoles’ length, depth and pace. It built those shots with 19 assists, with cuts and passes that zipped all over the joint and often wowed the eye.

After all, it’s hard to guard anyone when the points are gushing in from all over, as they were from the Wolverines: 14 from 7-foot-1 freshman Hunter Dickinson, 13 from Franz Wagner (with 10 rebounds and five assists), 12 from Chaundee Brown, eight from Mike Smith, six from Eli Brooks, six from Austin Davis and, maybe most telltale of all, 14 from Brandon Johns Jr.

Those 14 mattered not only for this game but for the outlook overall, with Johns seen as a key possible salve back in those early days after the 6-foot-7 Livers had to depart with his 31.6 minutes per game, his 13.1 points per game, his six rebounds, his two assists, his 43.1-percent shooting from three-point range and his inner library of experience.

The program’s self-reassembly looked phenomenal by Sunday night. In the run-up to the only one of the eight Sweet 16 matchups for which the seedings had held up, the story seemed to center on that Florida State defense. Colorado, for example, had taken exactly 56 shots against both Georgetown and Florida State, making 34 against Georgetown and 20 against Florida State, and it had taken exactly 25 three-point shots against both, making 16 and then six. This proved again how 34-for-56 and 16-for-25 always look like so much more fun than 20-for-56 and 6-for-25.