“I could promise all I wanted about Atlanta’s bright, booming economic future,” Allen campaigned, “but none of it would come about if Atlanta failed to cope with the racial issue.” Keeping his pledge, Allen two years later became the only Southern mayor to testify in support of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, Title I of which guaranteed equal voting rights for people of color and lesser means.

Two more years later, the NFL awarded the city a franchise and Major League Baseball moved a club there, Milwaukee’s Braves. In 1968, the NBA relocated the St. Louis Hawks to Georgia Tech’s downtown coliseum.

In recent years, Atlanta got a WNBA team, an MLS club and two NHL franchises (though it lost both). It hosted several Super Bowls, Final Fours and those Olympic Games centered on that park off Allen Jr. Boulevard. It would have been the site of the 2020 Final Four, but that event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In short, Atlanta became one of our country’s meccas for sports, due heavily to Allen’s daringness to champion racial equality in the South, starting at the voting booth.

But this month, just over half a century later, reactionary Georgia politicians acted to shove their state and Atlanta back in time by passing draconian voter laws that threaten the protections for Black Georgians for which Allen advocated — with his actions ultimately attracting our national sports industry, which is at least symbolically representative of the meritocracy in which most of us strive to live.

So until further notice, what sports brought to Atlanta, it should take away.

As I argued early Friday upon seeing Georgia State Rep. Park Cannon, a Black woman, arrested by White state troopers for knocking on Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s office door — mimicking the worst scenes of the old Jim Crow South — baseball should lead the way by moving its All-Star Game, scheduled for July in Atlanta, to another city. Later Friday, MLB players’ union head Tony Clark said his organization was open to talking to Commissioner Rob Manfred about exactly that.

“Players are very much aware,” Clark told the Boston Globe. “As it relates to the All-Star Game, we have not had a conversation with the league on that issue. If there is an opportunity to, we would look forward to having that conversation.”

Moving the game wouldn’t be an unprecedented act. The NBA moved its All-Star Game out of Charlotte in protest of North Carolina’s so-called bathroom bill, which discriminated against transgender people. The NFL stripped the 1993 Super Bowl from Phoenix after Arizona voters rejected propositions that would have made Martin Luther King Day an official state holiday. And in 1965, the American Football League moved its All-Star Game out of New Orleans after Black stars refused to play upon being shunned at hotels and restaurants in the city.

Baseball isn’t the only sport that can protest Georgia’s infringement on basic democratic rights with such inhuman rules like not allowing third-party groups to hand out bottles of water to voters standing in line. FIFA, soccer’s international governing body, should disqualify Atlanta as a candidate to be one of the 16 North American cities hosting the 2026 World Cup. It should nix the suggestion, too, that Atlanta’s broadcast infrastructure be the hub for the tournament’s media production.

An NCAA official recently said Atlanta would be given “significant consideration” for the next Final Four up for bid after losing last year’s canceled event. The NCAA should scratch that thought now.

That was using sports as an agent for social change. What Allen did was turn sports into a reward for social change, a development he helped spearhead in Georgia and Atlanta along with Martin Luther King Jr. and the city’s other legendary civil rights’ leaders. Sports even turned out to be a catalyst to recast the image of the state and its flagship city, propelling both into larger leadership roles in the South.

There was a time when Georgia and Atlanta were vying with Alabama and Birmingham to be the most influential region of the South. But a one-time baseball announcer in Alabama named Bull Connor, elected to Birmingham’s misnamed position of commissioner of public safety, became the face of the state’s brutal response to Black Alabamians advocating for civil rights. He enforced Birmingham’s checkers ordinance, which made it illegal for Black and White people to participate in any recreation, including checkers. The law locked Birmingham out of the pro baseball exhibition circuit after Jackie Robinson was allowed to play in the major leagues. Connor even enforced it against an integrated all-star game organized by Robinson in 1953. The game was played only after Robinson sat the White players.

The racist intransigence of that generation of White Alabama leaders remains reflected in the state and Birmingham today. The South’s major airport developed in Atlanta. Birmingham never got an NFL, NBA or MLB team. The best it ever got was a football team in the short-lived USFL and Michael Jordan’s tenure with the city’s minor league baseball team.