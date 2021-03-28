American League East

The Blue Jays will lead the AL in wins.

Why it could happen: After going 32-28 last season while playing its home games in Buffalo because of Canada’s coronavirus restrictions, Toronto was active in free agency, adding outfielder George Springer, infielder Marcus Semien and relievers Kirby Yates, Tyler Chatwood and David Phelps (though Yates had Tommy John surgery this past week that will force him to miss the season). Toronto is somewhat thin in its rotation after Hyun-Jin Ryu, with injured top prospect Nate Pearson unlikely to be ready by Opening Day, but the Blue Jays’ lineup could be among the best in the AL. Cavan Biggio, Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. — Toronto’s trio of sons of former major leaguers — are primed to make the leap.

Why it probably won’t: The Blue Jays are estimated to win about 87 games, based on composite projections from Baseball Prospectus, Davenport, FiveThirtyEight and FanGraphs. Since MLB expanded to 30 teams in 1998, the AL leader (over a full 162-game season) has ranged from 95 to 116 wins. Toronto has just a 6 percent chance of winning 95 games or more, according to projections, and a 2 percent chance of reaching 100 wins. The Yankees project to have the most wins in the AL with 98.

Randy Arozarena will win AL MVP.

Why it could happen: Arozarena is the favorite to win American League rookie of the year honors, but the 26-year-old Tampa Bay outfielder has already demonstrated the skills to win an even more impressive award. After being called up by the Rays on Aug. 30, Arozarena hit seven home runs in 23 games, earning a spot on the postseason roster. In 20 playoff games, Arozarena hit .377 with an on-base percentage of .442 and a slugging percentage of .831. He had 10 homers, 19 runs scored and 14 RBI, setting the major league record for hits (29), home runs and total bases (64) in a single postseason while leading the Rays to the American League pennant. The encore could be special.

Why it probably won’t: Over the past decade (excluding the shortened 2020 season), the eventual AL MVP has produced at least seven wins above replacement. Arozarena is projected by FanGraphs to accumulate about two wins above replacement, a far cry from an MVP-caliber year. He has to contend with perennial MVP candidate Mike Trout (projected by FanGraphs to amass 7.5 wins above replacement) and other big hitters such as Alex Bregman (5.8), José Ramírez (5.7) and Anthony Rendon (5.6). Even a pitcher such as Gerrit Cole (5.5) could get some MVP consideration.

AL Central

Shane Bieber will strike out 300 batters.

Why it could happen: Bieber, who won the AL Cy Young Award last season, has steadily improved his strikeout rate, from 24 percent in 2018 to 30 percent in 2019 to a gaudy 41 percent in the shortened 2020 campaign. Barring injury, it’s not outlandish to believe the 25-year-old could lead all starters in strikeout rate again and become the sixth pitcher to reach the 300-strikeout mark since 2015.

Why it probably won’t: Bieber is projected to strike out 11 batters per nine innings in 2021. To eclipse 300 strikeouts, he would have to hit that rate over 250 innings despite never pitching more than 214⅓ innings at the major league level. In the Statcast era, which started in 2015, no starting pitcher has logged more than 233 innings in a season. It’s unlikely that will change in 2021.

Adalberto Mondesi will steal 70 bases.

Why it could happen: It has been 12 years since Jacoby Ellsbury became the last player to steal 70 or more bases in a season. Only three players have done it this century. Getting to 60 would be a rare feat, but Mondesi has the wheels to do it, provided he gives himself the opportunity with his bat. (You can’t steal first base, you know.) Sixteen of Mondesi’s MLB-best 24 steals last season came over his last 22 games, during which he hit .376 with a 1.130 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, raising his average to .256 after a brutal start.

Why it probably won’t: If Mondesi can maintain his 82 percent success rate from the past five seasons, he would still need 86 stolen base attempts to successfully swipe 70. He has never had more than 50 attempts in a season. And while Mondesi would have had 88 attempts if you prorated his 2020 performance over a 162-game season, he has been plagued by injuries during his career and has never played more than 102 games. His career on-base percentage is also a woeful .284.

AL West

The Mariners will end their 19-year postseason drought.

Why it could happen: The lineup, anchored by AL rookie of the year Kyle Lewis and third baseman Kyle Seager, will receive a boost from the return of Mitch Haniger and Tom Murphy, who both missed all of last season, and top prospect Jarred Kelenic, who should be promoted by June. The Mariners addressed their dreadful bullpen with a few minor moves and have the makings of a solid — if potentially inconsistent — rotation, with Marco Gonzales, Yusei Kikuchi and James Paxton leading the way. Yes, Seattle is probably at least a year away from competing, but chances are at least one team will far outperform its expectations this season, so maybe the Mariners will reach their first postseason since 2001.

Why it probably won’t: Seattle is projected to win 72 games this season, a win rate that gives it about a 4 percent chance to reach the playoffs. FanGraphs estimates the chances are closer to 3 percent.

The Astros will finish below .500.

Why it could happen: After winning the AL pennant two of the previous three years, the Astros finished 29-31 last season, although they still qualified for the playoffs. Despite losing Springer in free agency, Houston returns the bulk of its offensive weapons. If the Astros stumble this year — and there are still a lot of people who would love to see them stumble hard in the wake of their sign-stealing scandal — it probably will be because of problems with the rotation. Zack Greinke and Lance McCullers Jr. are back, but Justin Verlander will miss the season while he recovers from Tommy John surgery and No. 3 starter Framber Valdez could miss time after fracturing his left ring finger.

Why it probably won’t: Houston’s consensus projection is 92 wins, 11 games above .500. For them to swoon enough to dip below that would be a surprise.

NL East

Ronald Acuña Jr. will go 40-40.

Why it could happen: After stealing 37 bases in 156 games in 2019, Acuña swiped only eight bags in last year’s shortened season. Manager Brian Snitker told reporters this month that his star outfielder was “carrying some extra weight” last year. Expect a slimmer Acuña to get back to his running ways as he looks to become the fifth major leaguer to hit at least 40 homers and swipe at least 40 bases and the first since Alfonso Soriano for the Washington Nationals in 2006.

Why it probably won’t: The 23-year-old Acuña is projected to hit 42 home runs and steal 30 bases, so his enshrinement in the 40-40 club isn’t too far-fetched. He had an 80 percent success rate when he stole 37 bases in 2019. To reach 40 stolen bases at that rate, he would need 50 attempts, a mark only 11 players have reached over the past five full seasons. In the Statcast era, no slugger, defined here as having an isolated power (taking only extra-base hits into account) of .200 or more, has had 50 or more stolen base attempts. Only three — Acuña, Trea Turner and José Ramírez — have had more than 40. (Acuña’s career ISO is .258.)

The Marlins will return to the playoffs.

Why it could happen: The Marlins were one of the biggest surprises of 2020, qualifying for the expanded postseason with a 31-29 record. Still in the midst of a rebuild, Miami didn’t exactly break the bank during the offseason, with Adam Duvall their most notable addition. It doesn’t help that they play in what figures to be baseball’s most competitive division, but young arms Sandy Alcantara, Pablo López and Elieser Hernandez provide reason for hope, and top prospect Sixto Sánchez is a potential future ace.

Why it probably won’t: HAHAHAHAHAHA. The Marlins’ most optimistic win projection for 2021 is 73 wins, and the average of major forecasts shows a projected record of 70-92. You are more likely to get struck by lightning in your lifetime (odds: 3,000-1, by some measures) than you are seeing the Marlins make the 2021 postseason (odds: 4,200-1).

NL Central

The Pirates will lose 110 games.

Why it could happen: The Pirates lost 93 games in 2019 and an MLB-worst 41 games in last year’s 60-game season. Rookie third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes flashed his star potential after his call-up in September, but Pittsburgh spent the offseason trading away key contributors, including first baseman Josh Bell and starting pitchers Jameson Taillon and Joe Musgrove, as it continues its teardown.

Why it probably won’t: Losing 110 games is a statistical feat. Since 1961, the first year of the 162-game regular season, just 10 teams have lost at least that many in a season. It has been more common lately; Baltimore lost 115 games in 2018, and Detroit lost 114 a year later. The aggregate projection, though, is that Pittsburgh will go 63-99, giving the Pirates just a 3 percent chance to lose 110 or more.

Christian Yelich will win the batting title.

Why it could happen: He has done it twice before, leading the NL in hitting in 2018 and 2019 before his nosedive to a .205 average over 58 games last year, a career low and the sixth-worst mark among hitters qualifying for the batting title. Here’s guessing 2020 was a fluke and Yelich will rebound in a big way.

Why it probably won’t: Yelich’s strikeout percentage last year (30.8 percent) was nearly 10 percentage points higher than his career average while his contact rate (66 percent) was down five percentage points from 2019. The biggest red flag: Pitchers were able to challenge Yelich like never before. On pitches in the strike zone with two strikes against him, Yelich struck out swinging 23 percent of the time, a huge decline from either of the past two seasons. Yelich is projected by FanGraphs to bat .285.

NL West

Trevor Bauer will post a sub-2.00 ERA.

Why it could happen: Bauer posted a career-low 1.73 ERA with Cincinnati last season en route to his first Cy Young Award. After signing a three-year, $102 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander could become the first pitcher to post sub-2.00 ERAs in consecutive seasons since his new teammate, Clayton Kershaw, accomplished the feat in 2013 and 2014. A move to more pitcher-friendly Dodger Stadium should only help.

Why it probably won’t: Bauer was the king of popups last year. His pitches produced a major league-high 17 percent popup rate, more than double the MLB average (7 percent) and almost double his rate from 2019 (9 percent). But the popup, which is almost a sure out, is largely out of a pitcher’s control. In fact, if you adjust Bauer’s 1.73 ERA for MLB-average results on balls in play and MLB-average timing of each pitch, it would have been 2.88. If you further adjust that with an estimate of how many home runs he should have allowed, assuming an MLB-average home run-to-flyball percentage, his ERA would balloon to 3.25. In other words, that sub-2.00 ERA required plenty of luck.

Fernando Tatis Jr. will lead the NL in homers.

Why it could happen: Tatis, who hit 22 home runs in his injury-shortened rookie year in 2019 and 17 last year, is poised for a breakout and an uptick in power. The 22-year-old shortstop, who signed a 14-year contract extension in February, led the majors last season in hard-hit rate, with 62 percent of his batted balls reaching 95 mph or more. Tatis hurt his shoulder last week but appears to have dodged a significant injury.