NCAA President Mark Emmert received a vote of confidence from the organization’s Board of Governors on Saturday, an endorsement that came in the wake of widespread criticism of inequalities between the staging of the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments under his watch.

Emmert and board met Friday, Georgetown University President Jack DeGioia told the Associated Press. One topic of discussion, DeGioia told the AP, were differences in how the organization handled the women’s tournament in Texas and its men’s counterpart in Indiana.

“I think there’s a clear understanding that the NCAA fell short in San Antonio,” DeGioia said, “but a recognition that the response has been commensurate with the challenge and now we’ve got important work in front of us that we will need to engage.”

Emmert has been under fire since the tournaments began. One of the first examples of the inequities, a video of an inadequate weight room shared on social media by Oregon’s Sedona Prince, has been viewed nearly 20 million times.

The NCAA last week hired a law firm to review possible gender equity issues at all of the championship events. The tournaments have long had widely different budgets and been branded and promoted differently. Emmert blamed a lack of communication between the staffs of the tournaments and a focus on coronavirus protocols for the differences this year.