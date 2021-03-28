The Bruins had to perform at their best in those extra five minutes to secure the 88-78 win, after Crimson Tide forward Alex Reese nailed a long three-pointer just before the second-half buzzer to extend the game. With No. 2 seed Alabama down by three and only four seconds left in regulation, Reese made that critical three to tie the score. Reese, who had shot only 27.9 percent from behind the arc as a senior, gave his team a chance to compete for five more minutes. But in overtime, the Bruins excelled, and they earned the opportunity to face top-seeded Michigan on Tuesday.

UCLA’s David Singleton scored seven points in overtime, including a three-pointer on his team’s first possession that set the tone for the period. Alabama missed its first four field goals of overtime, letting the Bruins take control at Hinkle Fieldhouse after neither team had managed to build a lead of more than three for the final 8:53 of regulation.

AD

AD

With 29.9 seconds left in the second half, UCLA trailed by one and needed a score to keep the team’s tournament run alive. Cody Riley, a redshirt junior forward, made the go-ahead layup off a pass from Tyger Campbell. The Crimson Tide had 15 seconds, to muster a score, but senior Herbert Jones missed both free throws after drawing a foul. Reese’s buzzer-beater kept Alabama’s season alive — but only for another five minutes.

Once Alabama’s John Petty Jr.’s three-pointer with about nine minutes to go trimmed UCLA’s lead to two points, the rest of matchup evolved into this classic March Madness matchup. The tight game never began to tilt in either direction, all the way to overtime when the Bruins took control.

UCLA had to navigate those final minutes, and then overtime, without Johnny Juzang, who fouled out with 2:26 remaining after scoring 13 points. But his teammates were 5 for 8 from the field in overtime. They made 11 of 13 free throws and eventually secured the victory. Jules Bernard and Jaime Jaquez Jr. finished with 17 points apiece.

AD

AD

Alabama, a recent addition to the top tier of college basketball, has thrived with Nate Oats in his second year at the helm. UCLA, meanwhile, barely made it into the 2021 tournament field. And then the 11th-seeded Bruins needed overtime to survive against Michigan State in the First Four. But they advanced to the second weekend, and then threatened this fast-paced Alabama squad that loves to shoot three-pointers.

UCLA jumped out to a double-digit lead by halftime, but the Bruins only shot 27.3 percent from the field in the second half, so they couldn’t find the offense to counter Alabama’s surge back into the game.

Late in the first half the Bruins started to wrestle control of the game away from Alabama. Singleton hit a three-pointer and on the next possession Bernard hit a three from the top of the key while being fouled as the shot-clock buzzer sounded. He made the free throw, too. On the next possession, Bernard, a junior who averages 1.1 made threes per game, nailed another shot from deep, forcing an Alabama timeout just before the break. The UCLA fans inside Hinkle Fieldhouse stomped on the bleachers in delight. The Bruins, who trailed by eight points at the midpoint of the first half, had taken an 11-point lead.

AD

AD

The Bruins closed the half on a 29-10 run, and they looked like the prolific three-point shooting team. The Crimson Tide has taken more three-pointers this season than any other Division I program, and the team attempts about 30 three-pointers per game this season. Sharp shooting from behind the arc is what pushed Alabama into this Sweet 16 matchup; the Tide made 16 of 33 attempts when it dismantled 10th-seeded Maryland in the second round.

But Sunday night, UCLA made seven shots from deep in the first half, compared to Alabama’s three. And all thee of the Crimson Tide’s baskets from behind the arc came in the opening seven minutes of the game. After that, as UCLA gradually powered ahead, the Tide missed six straight three-point attempts.