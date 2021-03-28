The victory pushed the Capitals to 23-7-4, their 50 points tying them with Tampa Bay for the league lead.

“Every game’s very different and you learn from it,” said Tom Wilson, who scored twice. “Each game’s different, different outcome, different plays. That being said, if there’s a trend, we want to address it. The whole season is definitely just to get ready for the meaningful hockey. I mean, you want to win games, you want to get there and you want to build your game.”

Both of Wilson’s goals came during a dominant second period for Washington. Alex Ovechkin also scored during the middle frame, his 11th goal in 11 games and 724th of his career. He is seven goals behind Marcel Dionne for fifth on the NHL’s all-time goals list.

Ilya Samsonov finished with 16 saves on 20 shots to improve to 8-1-1. The sophomore netminder was making his second consecutive start after his 24-save shutout performance Friday night against the New Jersey Devils. He made 37 consecutive saves before the Rangers’ first goal in the third.

Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said Sunday morning to not read too much into the decision to start Samsonov against the Rangers as it pertains to the goalie rotation with rookie Vitek Vanecek. Laviolette said he was simply going with the hot hand, noting Samsonov’s performance Friday.

The Capitals will face the Rangers again on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden to kick off the start of their five-game, eight-day road trip that includes games against the Rangers, Islanders and New Jersey Devils. Washington is now 4-1-0 against the Rangers.

“Things are just kind of clicking right now … some of the big dogs are really, really carrying us,” said T.J Oshie, who scored the eventual game-winner in the third. “Kuzy’s playing fantastic for us. He’s creating a lot of offense. Ovi, obviously, you see what he’s doing with Tommy. … We’re finding the net right now and it feels good.”

Wilson’s first goal came at 10:43 of the second, when he cashed in the rebound after Jakub Vrana’s shot. Vrana ended a four-game point drought with the assist. Ovechkin scored just under two minutes later, with a tight angle goal that was redirected off Adam Fox’s stick.

Barely two minutes latere, Wilson made it 3-0 with a backhand swipe out of midair. Wilson now has five points in four games since returning from suspension for boarding Boston’s Brandon Carlo on March 5.

Kuznetsov’s goal at 5:10 of the third — his fourth in the past 10 games to go with eight assists — continued his hot run.

Then things went cold. The Rangers’ Colin Blackwell scored twice in about a three-minute span to half the lead.

Oshie, who was hit in the face with a puck early in the game, then responded with a deflection goal off Justin Schultz’s right point shot at 11:46 of the third period.

The Rangers, however, continued to press. Alexis Lafreniere made it 5-3 before Chris Krieder scored on a power play with 3:52 remaining to trim the lead to one goal. But the Capitals held the line there.

“The positive out of all this is I don’t think we’ve truly played a full 60-minute game this year that we can look there and say first shift to last shift we were solid defensively and all that and we’re still continuing to collect points and get some wins,” defenseman Brenden Dillon said.

Washington was again without center Lars Eller, who missed his seventh consecutive game with a lower-body injury. The Capitals have not provided a detailed update on Eller’s condition.

Eller, who has been durable throughout his NHL career, has missed 11 games this season, mainly because of injury. He missed one game because of a family matter.

The Capitals survived another injury scare in the first period when Oshie took a puck to the face. He immediately headed off the ice with a towel covering his face to get treatmen, but was back on the bench before his next shift and finished with two assists.

“He’s been incredible,” Laviolette said. “He’s consistently been there for us. And he’s tough. He fights through things. He’s had things he’s had to battle through in order to stay in the lineup. And he’s done it, he doesn’t make any excuses. He’s playing different positions for us. And he’s doing a really good job of setting an example of how we need to play on a daily basis.”