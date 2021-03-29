The 5-foot-11 Clark, who won two championships with the Seattle Storm, is considered one of the best defenders in the league. She was an all-defensive team selection the past two seasons, including a unanimous first-team pick in 2020. She averaged a career-high 10 points per game last year to go along with 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 steals. She also posted career highs with a field goal percentage of 55.8 and a three-point field goal percentage of 52.2.

The Mystics targeted Clark as a much-needed addition as it became evident former starter Aerial Powers would be leaving the organization. The fan favorite Powers eventually signed with the Minnesota Lynx.

“There aren’t any simple words to express how badly we feel for Alysha,” Coach and General Manager Mike Thibault said in a statement. “She was very excited to get started with us this season and now will have to wait a year. Obviously, she was a big piece of our offseason planning and will be sorely missed.

“Throughout her rehab, Alysha will remain an integral part of our leadership group and her mentoring of our younger players will be crucial as we move ahead. We look forward to her coming back healthy and being a factor in our success for several years to come.”

Clark’s injury is the latest setback for the Mystics since they won the 2019 championship with a roster that was supposed to remain in title contention for several years. The team was shorthanded during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season after reigning MVP Elena Delle Donne, former MVP Tina Charles, all-defense selection Natasha Cloud and starter LaToya Sanders all opted out of playing in the league’s Bradenton, Fla., bubble. The hope was to essentially bring the same group back for 2021, but Powers left, Sanders retired, valued reserve Tianna Hawkins signed with the Atlanta Dream and now Clark is out. Additionally, 2019 Finals MVP Emma Meesseman may not play this season because of obligations overseas.

That’s a lot of firepower missing with the season expected to begin sometime in mid-May, though the schedule has not been released.

“Look at struggles as opportunities to grow your character,” Clark tweeted. “Be willing to be bent in the midst of difficulties. Be willing to embrace the tension. Comeback starts now.”

The Mystics won five of their final six games in 2020 to make the playoffs with a 9-13 record, but they were eliminated from the opening round on a last-second shot by the Phoenix Mercury.