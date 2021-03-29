Baylor used a late 12-4 run to cut the lead to one, and Christyn Williams missed two free throws with 17.2 seconds remaining and U-Conn. leading 68-67. DiJonai Carrington took a contested shot with two defenders in her face in an attempt to beat the buzzer, but the shot clanged off the rim. Carrington looked for a foul, but the whistle didn’t blow.

AD

Huskies freshman Paige Bueckers scored a game-high 28 points. Williams finished with 21 points and seven rebounds, and Evina Westbrook added 11 points and six rebounds.

AD

Carrington led Baylor with 22 points. NaLyssa Smith had 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Moon Ursin chipped in 13 points and six rebounds.

The energy exuding from the floor was palpable from the beginning as there was no jogging or taking a defensive possession off. Backdoor cuts were sharp and bodies scattered across the floor on nearly every loose ball. Uncontested looks were simply hard to come by.

U-Conn., the winner four national titles since 2012, jumped out to a 16-4 lead highlighted by a Bueckers three-pointer that forced Baylor to take an early timeout. Bueckers, the first to be named Big East player of the year, freshman of the year and conference tournament most outstanding player in the same season, let out a primal scream afterward that let everyone in the building understand the stakes.

AD

AD

Baylor Coach Kim Mulkey got her team back on track, and the Bears scored 10 straight as the defensive intensity picked up even more and Baylor got out in transition for some easy baskets. A steal and layup by Smith, the Big 12 player of the year, cut the lead to 26-24 at the end of a first quarter in which even the spectators were left a bit breathless.

The two teams went back and forth in a second quarter that felt more physical on the defensive end as Baylor made life difficult with its defense around the rim. On top of that, the Huskies were a little sloppy with the ball. U-Conn. shot 48.4 percent from the field in the first half, but eight turnovers took away chances to extend any lead.

Baylor closed the half on a 5-0 run, including a Carrington offensive rebound putback for a 39-37 lead at halftime.

AD

AD