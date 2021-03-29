One woman, a flight attendant and massage therapist, claimed Watson attempted to get her to sign a nondisclosure agreement before a massage last November in which he forceably touched her with his penis. This woman claims she has a friend who is also an NFL player, unnamed in the lawsuit, whom she informed about her alleged assault by Watson. Another woman accused Watson of attempting to force her to touch his penis during a massage last October.

AD

AD

“Don’t worry, no one is going to know,” Watson told her, the woman alleged, as she refused to sexually gratify him.

The third lawsuit makes similar accusations, however the woman does not detail when the massage occurred, other than “sometime in 2020.”

Watson has adamantly denied these allegations, as has his attorney, Rusty Hardin, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday morning.

Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the accusers, also did not immediately respond to a request for comment. On his Instagram account, Buzbee claimed on Friday that he had filed 20 lawsuits against Watson.

Watson has not been charged with a crime over the wave of assault accusations levied against him since the first lawsuit was filed on March 16. Buzbee has claimed he would turn evidence over to law enforcement relating to his clients’ allegations, but the Houston Police Department said last Thursday it had not yet received any such information.